Quinby, VA

Accomack Co. man charged with attempted capital murder charges

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
A man is now facing attempted capital murder charges after firing at deputies, police say.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 14, around 3:56 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a verbal domestic between mother and son on Creek View Lane in Quinby.

When deputies arrived they spoke with a woman who was sitting on the porch of the home. Deputies say they were gathering information from the woman when a man exited the home displaying a firearm at the deputies.

Officials say deputies immediately took cover behind their patrol vehicle. The man reportedly went into the home and began to fire on deputies from inside, officials say.

The man was taken into custody with assistance from other crews.

The man, 18-year-old Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner, was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and released to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, he now faces Felony warrants for Attempted Capital Murder (x2), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Vandalism.

Baumgardner is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. Officials say there are no further suspects are being sought in this incident.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

easternshorepost.com

Quinby man arrested, charged with attempted capital murder after domestic incident

A Quinby man was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder after police say he fired on deputies during a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner, 18, was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then released to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office after the incident. He is...
QUINBY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Islander convicted of attempted murders

A Chincoteague man was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of two counts of the attempted first-degree murder of his former employers. Sixty-four-year-old John Joseph Ellis, of Church Street, is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes in April 2023. He was found guilty of trying to kill Steve Potts and Kevin Krome, on May 17, 2019.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Salisbury Man Gets Maximum Sentence for Role in Shooting Death

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend half a century behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead on Thursday sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
SALISBURY, MD
13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
