Accomack Co. man charged with attempted capital murder charges

A man is now facing attempted capital murder charges after firing at deputies, police say.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 14, around 3:56 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a verbal domestic between mother and son on Creek View Lane in Quinby.

When deputies arrived they spoke with a woman who was sitting on the porch of the home. Deputies say they were gathering information from the woman when a man exited the home displaying a firearm at the deputies.

Officials say deputies immediately took cover behind their patrol vehicle. The man reportedly went into the home and began to fire on deputies from inside, officials say.

The man was taken into custody with assistance from other crews.

The man, 18-year-old Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner, was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and released to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, he now faces Felony warrants for Attempted Capital Murder (x2), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Vandalism.

Baumgardner is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. Officials say there are no further suspects are being sought in this incident.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

