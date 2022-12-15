Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Enloe High School intercom hacked, broadcasts possible anti-Semitic, violent remarks, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Enloe High School Principal Jackie Jordan said Thursday in a letter to school families that the school’s intercom system was hacked earlier in the day and that possibly anti-Semitic remarks and threats against the U.S. president were made over the system. Jordan said it...
Durham Public Schools able to cover all bus routes after Friday driver shortage loomed
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — They got it covered. Durham Public Schools Transportation leaders worked into Thursday night to send a distress call after an unanticipated school bus driver shortage was set to disrupt routes Friday for 23 schools, the school system said. Bus drivers were able to rework their...
Raleigh OB/GYN owner to pay $385,000 to resolve claims of health care fraud: DOJ
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Allegations that stemmed from a lawsuit involving a whistleblower have transpired into a $385,000 settlement that a Raleigh healthcare business and its owner will need to pay. The Triangle Women’s Center and its owner, Haritha Nadendla, M.D., have agreed to pay the lump sum in...
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large power outage is planned for part of Moore County Saturday. Two weeks after nearly the entire county was plunged into the dark by gunfire attacks on two electrical substations, Duke Energy said they have a planned outage set for Saturday morning. The outage...
How low are gas prices in the Raleigh area? Find out here
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area. According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time. But location has an impact...
City leaders gather for menorah lighting ceremony, speak out against rising antisemitism
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–For thousands of years, it’s been a tradition to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah by lighting a menorah. Sunday evening, several people gathered in front of the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts in Downtown Raleigh for a public ceremony. “For thousands of years we...
Raleigh man experiences unique game as both alma maters play in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate. Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central. So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took...
‘A blessing’: In full-circle moment, Adam Todd named Durham Rescue Mission Director
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development. Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand. “My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad...
Antisemitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area. They said the sign was found Sunday morning on U.S. Route 1 ahead of Hanukkah, which begins at sundown Sunday night. The...
Fans travel 24+ hours to Durham for NAIA football championship game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday Durham was packed with football fans not just from North Carolina, but from across the country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game was hosted at the Durham County Memorial Field. “Today’s the pinnacle for us for NAIA football, a National...
Scratch-off at Walmart leads to $100,000 early Christmas gift for Holly Springs nurse
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A nurse from Holly Springs was in the Christmas spirit Friday morning as she shopped the aisles of Walmart for those on her shopping list. That was just before stumbling upon the ultimate gift herself. Berra Sen, 60, who just ended a shift as...
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
UNC beats Ohio State 89-84 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) – Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Armando Bacot...
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
NC Central wins Celebration Bowl, defeating Jackson State 41-34 in OT
ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN/AP) – For the first time since 2006 the HBCU National Title Game is heading back to Durham. North Carolina Central University defeated Jackson State University 41-34 in overtime Saturday, the Celebration Bowl’s first-ever overtime game. The Eagles victory marked the end of Deion Sanders’ time...
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
