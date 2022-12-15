ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
How low are gas prices in the Raleigh area? Find out here

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area. According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time. But location has an impact...
Fans travel 24+ hours to Durham for NAIA football championship game

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday Durham was packed with football fans not just from North Carolina, but from across the country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game was hosted at the Durham County Memorial Field. “Today’s the pinnacle for us for NAIA football, a National...
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
UNC beats Ohio State 89-84 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) – Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Armando Bacot...
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
NC Central wins Celebration Bowl, defeating Jackson State 41-34 in OT

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN/AP) – For the first time since 2006 the HBCU National Title Game is heading back to Durham. North Carolina Central University defeated Jackson State University 41-34 in overtime Saturday, the Celebration Bowl’s first-ever overtime game. The Eagles victory marked the end of Deion Sanders’ time...
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
