WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has designated four locations for residents to dispose of natural Christmas trees following Christmas Day. All tree stands, decorations and lights must be removed from the tree prior to drop off. No artificial trees will be accepted, and the disposed of trees will be used as mulch throughout city parks. There is no charge for disposal at the transfer station and landfill for residents who can show proof of residency and a residential account with the City of Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO