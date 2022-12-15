Read full article on original website
City of Wichita Falls releases FallsRide holiday schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the holiday schedule for the FallsRide public transportation system. Bus routes will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and no routes will run from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas break. Routes will resume as normal on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
How Wichita Falls residents are coping with the cold
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cold weather is upon us in Texoma, with temperatures in the teens, wind chills below freezing, and a dusting of snow across the area in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 22, 2022. In other words, winter is here, and it has arrived with a vengeance. But it’s one thing […]
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
2,700 pounds of dog food donated to Humane Society
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 caught an act of kindness on camera in Wichita Falls on Wednesday. 2,700 pounds of dog food was donated to the Humane Society of Wichita County, all thanks to Scott Storm. He has been generously giving for the past three years now...
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
Mural dedicated at lift station
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Located on Midwestern Parkway off of the intersection of Irving Place, Lift Station #25 received a makeover in the form of a mural. The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture celebrated the new mural on Tuesday. Aaron Soto,...
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
The City of Lawton, Oklahoma Warming Center is Now Open
Mother Nature sure is being moody! She's decided to drop the temperatures below freezing over the next few days, not only that, there are high winds, ice, sleet, and snow. Needless to say, it's going to be a very interesting couple of days. Due to the extreme cold, the City of Lawton has opened a warming center.
Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has designated four locations for residents to dispose of natural Christmas trees following Christmas Day. All tree stands, decorations and lights must be removed from the tree prior to drop off. No artificial trees will be accepted, and the disposed of trees will be used as mulch throughout city parks. There is no charge for disposal at the transfer station and landfill for residents who can show proof of residency and a residential account with the City of Wichita Falls.
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
Faith Mission helps those in need stay warm
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As temperatures continue to drop in Texoma, warming centers are taking on the challenge of keeping those in need out of the cold. We’re taking a closer look at one nonprofit in Wichita Falls that is willing to welcome more people than usual. Faith...
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Tuesday morning on burglary charges. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Burnett Street around 4:20 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary in progress, according to WFPD officials. The caller reportedly told police they saw someone in the house with a flashlight and a vehicle parked out front. The caller also said the owner of the house was not home.
Police release video of Pizza Hut burglary
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Pizza Hut on Seymour Highway was burglarized. The suspect reportedly broke through the glass on the front door before entering the business around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022. The man is seen on video running for the safe and stealing cash from inside, according to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Warming centers opening in Texoma
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold snap with forecasted wind chills below zero will hit Texoma early Thursday morning, December 22. Local non-profits and organizations are opening up their doors to keep those on the streets or those without heat to stay warm. This story will be updated as more warming centers open. Wichita Falls The […]
Pursuit ends when suspect crashes into 2 cars
A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed into two cars during a pursuit, then got out and ran.
Health risks rise during severe cold weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders, postal, road and construction workers, these are the people who have no other choice but to endure severe weather conditions. However, there are some tips for people to stay safe and warm during these rapidly dropping temperatures. The most important thing to do is layer up as much as possible, and a good tip is to have the outer garments water-repellent.
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
Carbon Monoxide poisoning peaks during winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls emergency officials are warning residents to be aware of Carbon Monoxide poisoning during the upcoming winter weather. City officials said Carbon Monoxide (CO) is known as the “invisible killer” because it is a colorless and odorless poisonous gas. Any equipment that burns gas, oil, charcoal wood, natural gas or propane can cause CO poisoning.
