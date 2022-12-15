ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices

PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
Car hits West Bluff house

PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
Pekin author’s self-published book of life lessons available

PEKIN, Ill. – Writing a book turned out to be cathartic for a longtime Pekin resident. Patricia Nimmo wrote “Running Blind In Traffic” — and it’s been out since September. “You’re going to possibly learn that you need to look back before you can look...
