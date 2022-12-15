Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
1470 WMBD
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
1470 WMBD
Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices
PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
1470 WMBD
Car hits West Bluff house
PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
1470 WMBD
Pekin author’s self-published book of life lessons available
PEKIN, Ill. – Writing a book turned out to be cathartic for a longtime Pekin resident. Patricia Nimmo wrote “Running Blind In Traffic” — and it’s been out since September. “You’re going to possibly learn that you need to look back before you can look...
1470 WMBD
Riggenbach: Darwin Homes tenants get 30 day extension of notices to vacate
PEORIA, Ill. – He says it’s a development that doesn’t just impact people renting properties in the East Bluff managed by a Texas-based firm, but anyone who rents in Peoria from the company. Third District City Council Member Tim Riggenbach says tenants of Darwin Homes who recently...
