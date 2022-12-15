ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
Bay Net

One Adult, Two Juveniles Flown Out After Serious Crash In Anne Arundel

LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles. The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock...
LOTHIAN, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit

Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman found unharmed after carjacking, abduction in Brooklyn

Baltimore police say they found a woman unharmed after a carjacking and abduction overnight. City police said investigators were searching for and sought help to identify the woman in the picture. Police said she was the victim of a carjacking around 2 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn area. She was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
FELTON, DE
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
WJLA

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night, police said. Officers first responded to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road and found evidence of a shooting incident but no victim in the area, authorities reported. However, within minutes, a second call pointed officers in the direction of the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike where they found 34-year-old Lomax McIntyre of Capitol Heights suffering from gunshot wounds.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy