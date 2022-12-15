Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
Man killed in hit and run crash in Prince George's County
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Prince George's County early Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
Bay Net
One Adult, Two Juveniles Flown Out After Serious Crash In Anne Arundel
LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles. The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock...
Sheriff’s deputy shot, critically hurt after traffic stop, chase in Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors described the area in a Huntingtown neighborhood as quiet and safe, but Saturday night turned scary when they learned what they thought were fireworks were actually gunshots. “It wasn’t until later on when our neighbors said they were outside and they heard the gunshots that sounded like fireworks […]
Bay Net
Greenbelt Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Calvert Officer-Involved Shooting
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD. Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st...
WTOP
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
Wbaltv.com
Laurel man dies, 7 others injured after minivan crashes into tree in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — A Laurel man died and seven others were injured after a minivan crashed into a tree Saturday night. Howard County police said the minivan crashed around 10:08 p.m. on southbound Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone. A passenger, Ram Luitel, 61, died at the scene. Seven...
Bay Net
Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit
Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
Police investigate deadly stabbing of 60-year-old in West Baltimore
Baltimore City Police are investigating the circumstances behind a deadly stabbing in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue.
HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead
According to Howard County police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
Wbaltv.com
Woman found unharmed after carjacking, abduction in Brooklyn
Baltimore police say they found a woman unharmed after a carjacking and abduction overnight. City police said investigators were searching for and sought help to identify the woman in the picture. Police said she was the victim of a carjacking around 2 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn area. She was...
WMDT.com
Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 years in prison for two armed carjackings, attempted armed robbery
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend time behind bars after committing two armed carjackings and an attempted armed robbery. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, 20, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
WTOP
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
A 61-year old dies, 7 other people hurt when van hits tree in Columbia
Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash that also left 7 people injured Saturday evening in Columbia.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Calvert Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot During Vehicle Pursuit
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
Hit-Run Driver Apprehended Days After Setting Off Fatal I-95 Laurel Crash: State Police
A routine traffic stop near Baltimore led to the apprehension of a hit-and-run suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal chain-reaction crash that killed a pedestrian in Prince George's County earlier this month. Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, has been charged with leaving the scene of an...
WJLA
Police investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night, police said. Officers first responded to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road and found evidence of a shooting incident but no victim in the area, authorities reported. However, within minutes, a second call pointed officers in the direction of the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike where they found 34-year-old Lomax McIntyre of Capitol Heights suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 3