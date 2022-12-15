FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.

FELTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO