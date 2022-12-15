Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered. Fox News Digital obtained the eerie surveillance video from a Facebook group of amateur sleuths...
Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination
SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week. It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
California witness photographs hovering shiny object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Comments / 1