Walnut Creek, CA

RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered. Fox News Digital obtained the eerie surveillance video from a Facebook group of amateur sleuths...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS San Francisco

Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination

SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week.  It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Roger Marsh

California witness photographs hovering shiny object

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE

