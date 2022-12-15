ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux assigns transition team

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team committee assignments Thursday after naming all the individuals who will sit on this team.

Arceneaux’s transition team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition, and various long-range matters that are central to the mayor-elect’s platform.

The Transition Team will work within the following six committees (administrative transition committee, public safety transition committee, blight abatement transition committee, business and economic development transition committee, community building transition committee and finance transition committee) and members have been assigned based on their respective skill sets and community involvement.

Here are the committee assignments for each transition team members named Wednesday:

Administrative Transition Committee

Tom Dark - Chair, William C. Bradford, Jr., Arthur Thompson, Sherricka Fields-Jones, and JohnNickelson

Public Safety Transition Committee

Jim Roberts – Chair, William C. Bradford, Jr., Sarah Giglio, Bill Flanagan, and Theron Jackson

Blight Abatement Transition Committee

LeVette Fuller – Chair, Lydia Jackson, Mike Moore, Tim Magner, and Hilary Wooley

Business and Economic Development Transition Committee

Rich Lamb – Chair, Linda Biernacki, Dr. James Hobley, Grant Nuckolls, Scott Ward, FrancescaMoreland, and Taylor Jamison

Community Building Transition Committee

Wendell Delaney – Co-Chair, Waynette Ballengee – Co-Chair, Elizabeth Arceneaux, GabrielBalderas, Mario Chavez, Charles Johnson, Camille Tharpe-McCall, Havard Scott, Jimmy Jones

Finance Transition Committee

Chair, Bobby Jelks, Steve Walker, Brittney Dunn, Tom Dark, Sherricka Fields-Jones.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

