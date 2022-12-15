ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland man charged with assaulting teacher in school classroom

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmUzn_0jjxmEWg00

A Lakeland man was arrested and charged this week after police officials say he gained access to Sleepy Hill Middle School and assaulted a substitute teacher while class was in session.

According to a Lakeland Police Department report, Jacquez Kornelius Ruise, 21, was let onto the school campus on Tuesday by a student through the west gate and used his cell phone to track the location of the victim's classroom.

The victim told police Ruise walked onto campus, went to his classroom and began striking him with a closed fist, causing injuries to his face and head. He added he and Ruise had been “in a relationship, living together as a family for approximately 2 weeks.”

It was the substitute's first day on the job at Sleepy Hill, said Robin Tillett, public information manager for Lakeland Police. "The classroom door was unlocked, and it is unknown yet as to why, as he was instructed by staff to have the door locked. It is presumed that it was accidental on the victim’s part."

Fatal crash: Brothers who died in a Lakeland motorcycle crash identified by police

Charged: Haines City High School teacher arrested, accused of sex act with a student

School resource officer Stephen Pope located the suspect and arrested him at 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot after placing the school on lockdown.

The victim told Pope the pair had a verbal altercation earlier in the day and Ruise was to pick up a vehicle in the school’s parking lot. The substitute had gone to the vehicle and placed the keys next to a tire of the vehicle for Ruise to retrieve.

During his first appearance Wednesday, Ruise was denied bond for the felony charge of burglary with assault and remains at the county jail, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Jail and police records show Ruise faces additional misdemeanor charges of trespassing on school grounds, disrupting a school function and domestic violence.

Did you know: Protesters display Nazi flags outside Lakeland charity event featuring drag shows

The incident was ultimately reported to families by Sleepy Hill Principal Denay Clark, who sent parents an alert Tuesday afternoon in an effort to assure parents all students and staff were safe.

“Sleepy Hill Middle was briefly on heightened security while law enforcement responded to a suspicious person on campus,” the email and text alert stated. “This person was an acquaintance of a substitute teacher who was working at our school. The person confronted the substitute teacher and struck him.”

School staff was continuing to cooperate with law enforcement in an ongoing investigation, she said, adding “and it appears this person is facing serious criminal charges."

“Law enforcement continues to investigate this matter, but it is our understanding that this person was mistakenly let on campus by a student," said Clark, reminding students of the importance of following security procedures.

In response to the incident, the assigned school resource officer also talked to students on Wednesday during their lunch period about the importance of school safety, Tillett said. City officers reminded them not to open doors to anyone outside the school grounds. Lakeland police also conducted an audit of the school doors to ensure they were functioning properly.

Paul Nutcher can be reached at pnutcher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland man charged with assaulting teacher in school classroom

Comments / 4

Bill Wiliams
3d ago

So much for school security. Some students have no clue, how do they fix that? Truth is, there is no fix.

Reply
5
ItsmeTE
3d ago

1st of all why did a student let an outsider inside? Why did he open the door?

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

Polk County Firefighter Arrested for Fraud

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Polk County Firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn of Lakeland for Grand Theft (F3) and Fraud (F3) after falsifying his time card on three separate occasions. Dunn resigned following his arrest, which happened on December 9, 2022. The investigation began when...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Students, parents and staff put on high alert following alleged threat at Braden River High School

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Threats are something the Manatee County School District says they always take very seriously, following a threat at Braden River High School. An increased presence of law enforcement was seen throughout the day Thursday, in and around the high school. Two calls warning of the threat were reported on Wednesday through Fortify FL.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dover man killed after being ejected from pickup truck near Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man from Dover died after being ejected from his pickup truck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to State Road 60 near the intersection of Bonnie Mine Road in unincorporated Bartow about a single-vehicle crash.
BARTOW, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Officers walk in on man repeatedly stabbing woman in Florida home

Winter Haven police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that unfolded Wednesday after authorities walked in on a 35-year-old man stabbing a woman. According to a release from the department, the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance call at a home along Isle Royal Court Southeast in Winter Haven. Officers responded to the home after a witness called 911 to report that 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong was stabbing a woman inside the home.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy