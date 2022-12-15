ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Curbside recycling will soon cost extra in Shawnee County, but there will be a way to opt out

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Shawnee County will continue to offer curbside recycling but will charge $3.50 a month to residential customers who receive it.

Those who wish to opt out of curbside recycling, and consequently avoid that charge, will be able to do so beginning Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, customers of the county's trash service will see their rates rise by between 6.8 and 6.9%.

Those are among the effects of two votes the Shawnee County Commission took Thursday in an effort to resolve financial challenges that have emerged in recent years due to rising costs, particularly for recycling.

The increases are needed, considering that the solid waste department's operating deficit for this year is $2.7 million, said Commissioner Kevin Cook.

"You can't continue to operate a business with that kind of a loss," he said,

There are times the county needs to raise rates due to circumstances that are beyond its control, Cook said.

The county's recycling efforts are carried out by its solid waste department, which is financed through user fees and receives no tax dollars.

"The Kansas Organization of Recyclers is pleased with the resolution in Shawnee County regarding the future of recycling in the community," said Brandy Johnson, executive director of that organization. "Our hope is that residents will pay the minimal fee to help reduce the amount of recyclable material in our landfills."

Trash service rates rise across Shawnee County

Commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday to raise the rate the county charges for trash service to $22 a month from the current $20.22 a month, billed monthly, for those who receive city of Topeka water service; and to $23 a month from the current $21.52, billed quarterly, for those who receive water service outside the city.

That amounts to increases of 6.9% for the former and 6.8% for the latter.

Because of Thursday's vote to assess a monthly charge of $3.50 to any county solid waste customers who wish to continue to receive curbside recycling, such customers who receive city water service and retain curbside recycling service will consequently see their monthly charge rise by 26.1%, to $25.50 from $20.22.

Those who receive water service outside the city and retain curbside recycling will see their monthly fee rise by 23.1% to $26.50 from $21.52.

Meanwhile, the solid waste department is raising the rates it charges for commercial trash service from 5% to 6%, with the increase amount depending on size of the container being used and how many times a week trash is picked up, said Bill Sutton, director of that department.

Recycling rates for commercial customers under the new arrangement will vary depending on the size of the container, with the highest potential increase being 138%, Sutton said.

'Don't do anything' yet if you wish to opt out of Shawnee County curbside recycling

"Don't do anything" is the county's message, for now, to the solid waste department customers who wish to change the arrangement they have in place regarding curbside recycling, Sutton told Commissioners Cook, Aaron Mays and Bill Riphahn.

"Enjoy the holidays and relax," he said.

The county won't have the mechanism in place to implement the changes until work is completed some time in January to create and maintain a list of those who will pay the $3.50-a-month recycling fee, Sutton said.

Topeka's city government will be doing "all the heavy lifting" in terms of arranging to put that fee in place, he said.

Once that system is in place, Sutton said he will publicly announce what customers need to do to opt out of curbside recycling.

Shawnee County Commission OKs three-month extension on processing contract

The commission also voted 3-0 Thursday to approve a three-month extension of the county's soon-to-end, 10-year contract with WM, formerly known as Waste Management, arranging for WM to process the county's recycling.

The extension approved Thursday calls for the processing rate the county pays monthly between Jan. 1 and March 31 to rise to $139 per ton compared to the current $59.03 per ton, Sutton said.

The additional three months will give the county time to "to get several things in place to help offset the cost of recycling" before commissioners enter into a longer term contract arranging for WM to continue processing the county's recycling, he said.

Because of a lack of workers, almost all of Topeka's recycling is processed at a WM facility in the Greater Kansas City area.

Current arrangement is 'mandatory pay, voluntary participation'

Thursday's votes came after Sutton on Nov. 28 offered commissioners four potential options regarding the future of recycling here, with one of those being doing away with curbside recycling altogether.

The county put curbside recycling in place on Jan. 1, 2013. That service and trash pickup are covered by the monthly fee charged to county solid waste department customers.

Recycling expenses have since risen to the point where some government entities have discontinued their recycling programs because they can no longer afford them.

Shawnee County currently offers curbside recycling under a “mandatory pay, voluntary participation" arrangement.

The set-up approved Thursday will make participation in curbside recycling voluntary while requiring those who receive it to pay $3.50 a month.

Shawnee County's solid waste department earlier this month had 48,793 curbside recycling customers, slightly more than its number of trash service customers, because some of the latter receive trash service from other companies but receive curbside recycling service from Shawnee County, Sutton said.

County also seeks less contamination

Commissioners learned Nov. 28 that an audit arranged by WM showed that 46% of Shawnee County's recycling that arrives at its recycling facility in northwest Shawnee County is contaminated, meaning it consists of such items as trash that the county doesn't recycle.

Cook responded that day that if the county is to continue offering recycling, it needs to reduce that.

He urged residents Thursday to download the "recycle coach" online application, which will help educate them about ways in which they can recycle more effectively and consequently also help the county accomplish that.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Comments / 3

The Topeka Capital-Journal

