ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog

By Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1UUM_0jjxlFNC00

A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018.

Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the time, when officers held the boys at gunpoint.

The complaints follow two other formal charges filed by the agency in July stemming from separate interactions between GRPD officers and Black residents in 2018. The charges are not criminal but will go through an administrative process and could result in penalties. The department has asked that Ligon, on behalf of her children, receives financial compensation.

Per the complaints formally filed by the department, the officers were responding to a 911 call in August 2018 about two boys playing with what appeared to be a toy gun near train tracks in southeast Grand Rapids. The complaint states that the caller made multiple references to not believing the gun was real.

Two officers were initially dispatched to respond to the call. The complaint states officers stopped three boys, two 11-year-olds and a 17-year-old, approximately half a mile southwest of the location detailed in the 911 call.

The boys told the officers they were walking to a nearby Little Caesars. Per the complaint, the boys were compliant with officer commands before a third officer arrived. Within minutes of arrival, the third officer, who was dispatched before the first two officers arrived to the scene, pointed his handgun at the group.

More: Grand Rapids police mistreated Black residents, civil rights department says in complaint

More: Grand Rapids police's damaged relationship with community exposed again

The complaint states the boys remained compliant with the officers’ commands, but an officer radioed GRPD headquarters to have nearby traffic shut down. The officers had the 17-year-old boy back away from the younger children, moving closer to the officers, at gunpoint.

Body camera footage shows the younger children remaining compliant with orders to keep their hands on top of their heads, but an officer radioed back to GRPD dispatch stating "the subject in the red shirt's refusing to put his hands on his head,” per the complaint.

Eventually, three more officers arrived at the scene. One officer, upon arrival, pointed a “high powered” rifle at the children. The children were later handcuffed while officers searched for weapons. No weapons were found. Eventually, the boys were released to a grandparent, who arrived at the scene.

The civil rights watchdog says Grand Rapids police were unable to identify another situation where white children were stopped at gunpoint in response to a 911 call and no allegation of a crime.

“As we said in July when we filed the first two complaints of discrimination against the GRPD we will continue to thoroughly and impartially investigate every complaint of discrimination filed with us by the residents of this community — complaints that in this case show that the police force charged with protecting these families instead discriminated against them,” MDCR Executive Director John Johnson Jr. said in a statement.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has been embattled with allegations of racial bias, particularly following the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya in April. Lyoya, a Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a GRPD officer near the city’s southeast side. The officer, Christopher Schurr, was fired from his position after being charged with second-degree murder. Schurr is slated to stand trial in March.

“We are aware of the announcement by the MDCR,” a city spokesperson said Thursday morning. “We have not yet been served with the charges. We’ll be reviewing the charges and responding appropriately.”

An administrative law judge will conduct a formal hearing over the charges where witnesses will testify under oath. At the conclusion of the hearing, the judge will issue a recommendation of whether discrimination took place and what the appropriate penalty will be, per MDCR.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will review the findings and allow parties to argue whether they should be adopted before issuing a final determination. Claimants can appeal this determination to a circuit court if they disagree with the findings.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo .

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog

Comments / 9

AP_000733.d400e13c20e9484eb64ed4c6e45768be.2037
3d ago

I really doubt this story, I have never had a problem with the police, of course I treat them like human beings doing their job.

Reply
6
michael loose
3d ago

So doing a good job of keeping the peace regardless of color, working long stressful day’s and nights and being talked down to by people who are not in the know , and expected to be professional in all aspects of their work . I wonder how many people out in the real world could do a police officer’s job.

Reply(2)
5
Georgie
3d ago

Criminals shouldn’t have to worry about being hassled by the police every time they commit a violent crime. 🤡

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo & Portage ranked in nation’s most arts-vibrant communities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have made the list of the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The announcement was made on Friday, December 18 by the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, which measures the Arts Vibrancy Index of a community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy