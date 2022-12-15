ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doppleronline.ca

Loaded firearm and drugs located in stolen vehicle result in arrest

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged one person and seized a loaded firearm and drugs from a stolen vehicle that lost control during a winter storm and ended up in a ditch. On December 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer stopped to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests over the last several days, including: On Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies arrested Amanda Marie Garmon, 31, of Crane Hill, on warrants for animal cruelty and failure to bury livestock. On Friday, Dec 9, deputies arrested Terry William Grimmett, 59, of Hanceville, on a failure to appear warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies went to a residence in the Trimble area to serve multiple warrants on Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, of Cullman. Ritchie was allegedly hiding but was located at the residence and arrested....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy