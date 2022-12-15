Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
doppleronline.ca
Loaded firearm and drugs located in stolen vehicle result in arrest
Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged one person and seized a loaded firearm and drugs from a stolen vehicle that lost control during a winter storm and ended up in a ditch. On December 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer stopped to...
MCSO: Woman beat corrections officer, shouted she ‘was not going back to jail’
One woman is facing several charges after authorities say she assaulted a Corrections Officer, this while on a court order for an altercation at the Community Corrections Office.
Man allegedly found drunk inside truck after trying to steal it
Authorities in DeKalb County said they arrested a man after they found him drunk and sitting inside a truck on a property after they were called about someone trying to steal the vehicle.
WAFF
Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in
A man wanted for capital murder in Decatur turned himself into police Friday after a five-day search, according to his attorney.
Huntsville police investigating after armed robbery
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on University Drive.
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
1 injured after being shot with a BB gun in Huntsville, police say
Sgt. Rosalind White tells News 19 that the victim is being "uncooperative" at this time, adding that police are unaware of where the actual shooting took place.
Indiana man arrested in connection with obscene pics sent to Alabama teen
A 19-year-old Evansville, Ind. man is in the Limestone County jail after authorities say he sent obscene pictures to an Alabama teen via social media. Athens police say Tristan Martin Doty was arrested Thursday. According to authorities, a 13-year-old girl told her parents that she had received the pictures through...
Search warrant leads to meth trafficking bust in Morgan County
One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.
WAFF
After five months, 4-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive has led to no arrests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I think that five, six months is a long time to not have an arrest.”. Back on July 3rd, Jossiah Harden-Burnett was shot and killed on Seminole Drive. He was just four years old. This week he would have turned five. His grandmother, Devona Sheppard,...
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation
Madison City Schools are standing by an administrator after an altercation with a student on a school bus Wednesday, but a local attorney said the situation may be more complicated than that.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests over the last several days, including: On Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies arrested Amanda Marie Garmon, 31, of Crane Hill, on warrants for animal cruelty and failure to bury livestock. On Friday, Dec 9, deputies arrested Terry William Grimmett, 59, of Hanceville, on a failure to appear warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies went to a residence in the Trimble area to serve multiple warrants on Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, of Cullman. Ritchie was allegedly hiding but was located at the residence and arrested....
Reportedly stolen car crashes into several A/C units in south Huntsville, police say
White said the vehicle had been reported stolen and was abandoned last night after crashing into multiple A/C units at the Hunters Ridge apartment complex.
