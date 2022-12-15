Read full article on original website
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
Hurley’s List Of The Best Cakes In Atlantic City & Cape May Areas
Below is a photo gallery, with descriptions of some of our favorite bakeries and some of the best cakes made in the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas. First, we acknowledge that our list is incomplete and we sincerely ask that you reach to us and share those that we missed.
Legendary NYC steakhouse to reopen its NJ restaurant in Atlantic City
Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with...
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Fun City Adventure Park Coming to Millville, NJ
As a parent, I can remember so many days when we looked for something fun and constructive for the kids to do, especially during bad weather, when it was too cold to play outside, or for a party. Well, You're in luck. Here it is. Here's a place to take...
roi-nj.com
Irgang Group plans 36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility at Union Lake Shopping Center in Millville
Irgang Group signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family entertainment center will join...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Chicken Parm at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City, NJ Named Best Chicken Sandwich in NJ
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
snjtoday.com
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero
For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
Old Theatre in Wildwood, NJ, Re-opens With a New Twist
Old Movies by the Sea in Wildwood has a long history. It originally opened in 1915 as a theater before going through a series of different businesses ranging from a hardware store to a music store in the '20s. In the '60s it became a baby store until closing in...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
You Can Still Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Atlantic City, NJ!
When you are a business that creates tasty chocolatey concoctions and you find a pair of Taylor Swift tickets that you want to giveaway, what do you do? Bar 32 Chocolate and Cocktails, located on South Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City is taking a page from the Willie Wonka handbook.
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
Inspection reveals 200 Atlantic City Housing Authority homes infested with mice, bed bugs
Officials said more than 200 units have been infested by mice, bed bugs and roaches.
Esquire Names Small Rt 40 Restaurant One of USA’s Best
If you blink, you may pass it. As a matter of fact, you may have passed it often and never really noticed it. (Like I have!) Esquire, a name that's been around in publishing since the 1930s has been targeting men with their stories of fashion, style, lifestyle and more.
