Read full article on original website
Related
Terre Haute church gives out ‘Christmas food baskets’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church gave out hundreds of Christmas food baskets on Sunday, continuing a tradition that’s been going on for decades. Pastor Thomas Smith said it started with his father when they moved here in 1986 as a way to give back to the community. When his father passed […]
WTHI
Holiday vendor fair brings people from all over the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year!. It's known as Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas weekend, and folks across the Wabash Valley are getting out to support local businesses. Over at the Meadows, a record-breaking 100 vendors came...
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories
SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
‘Toy Extravaganza’ provides for hundreds of families ahead of Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Christmas come early for hundreds of kids at the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Saturday, as the Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church hosted their 2nd annual “Toy Extravaganza.” The idea came from Asira Evans, the First Lady at the church, last year. She said she was overwhelmed with the […]
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
WTHI
Prairie Street in Vincennes on the list to be repaired by Community Crossings Matching Grant funds
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT recently awarded the city of Vincennes funds to fix up its streets. While you and I can look at one rough street as say "it needs to be paved"; the city has to drive around and look at each and every street before deciding which ones to pave.
WTHI
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
Historic Haley Tower in need of repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout […]
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday-themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas-decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bears a similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “Sheriff […]
Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market.Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will be a drive-through distribution, starting at 9 a.m. […]
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WISH-TV
27,000 turkeys killed in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Board of Animal Health officials say authorities have destroyed a second turkey flock in Daviess County. Officials say a commercial turkey flock was considered high risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza exposure on Monday. To reduce the risk of the disease spreading, Daviess2 was depopulated and quarantined. The Daviess2 production site is associated with the Daviess1 flock that tested positive for the disease Sunday, according to the Indiana BOAH.
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69 for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Ja… till 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/KeWVs7nwfX https://t.co/WJX08es52f. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
Comments / 0