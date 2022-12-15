Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville.

Courtesy: Pocono Township Police Department

Officers say the two stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pocono Township police at 570-629-7200.

