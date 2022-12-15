ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville.

Woman shot and killed while sitting in car
Courtesy: Pocono Township Police Department

Officers say the two stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pocono Township police at 570-629-7200.

Comments / 14

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

Perfect storm at the Tannersville Outlets.The hustle & bustle of holiday crowds mixed with the shoppers who have champagne taste on beer budget, stealing for online or hood re-sale because the new culture wants the luxe but doesn’t want to work for the style!!

Reply
7
Dierdre Moor
3d ago

what the heck is going on at the outlets this is the second time that I know of the police have to do something about this

Reply(4)
5
Juliette
3d ago

Every store in the Crossings needs armed security guards for the holidays. Probably from NJ, NY.

Reply(1)
7
 

