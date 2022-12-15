ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z44hx_0jjxiLYv00
A sign advertising for Marc Roos Realty in Fenway. Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe

Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.

The commonwealth actually created the first rental voucher system in the country five decades ago. The program, now called the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program, is still the largest state-funded rental assistance program in the country.

It works in concert with a federal program, Section 8 or the Housing Choice Voucher program. The systems work differently, but the new report from Metro Housing Boston, the Citizens Housing and Planning Association, The Boston Foundation and a number of other housing groups says people can think of them as cousins.

The report estimates that about 585,000 households in the state meet the current criteria for state assistance with rent. About 250,000 are currently being helped by state and federal programs. That leaves about 335,000 qualifying households without assistance.

“With MRVP and Section 8, you can meet all the eligibility requirements and not even be allowed to join a wait list,” the report, issued Wednesday, reads. “Indeed, the regional MRVP wait lists have been closed since 2014. And in the brief window when they were open that year, one organization administering the program received 10,000 applications for 54 vouchers.”

So what is the solution? Well, the report proposes a universal approach to the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program, or MRVP.

The report says that creating a universal assistance program would bring the benefits of MRVP to more people, increase housing stability and eliminate “the distortions and deep unfairness” present in the current system, among other benefits.

“Massachusetts has played this role before, having created the nation’s first rental assistance program—as well as the country’s first public school, the first freedom of information act, the first minimum wage, and the original framework for the Affordable Care Act,” the report reads. “Getting from today’s scarcity-afflicted MRVP to a truly universal model will be challenging, but with the right approach it could help revolutionize affordable housing policy for our residents and others throughout the country.”

What would universal vouchers look like?

Guaranteeing vouchers for those who qualify — meaning people who don’t own homes, lack meaningful savings, and earn less than 80% of the median family income in their area — would “dramatically ease the cost burden for renters of color, creating new opportunities to invest in other priorities like businesses or family needs,” the report says.

It is important to note, the report says, that eligibility thresholds vary greatly across the state and the program would funnel the highest level of assistance to those with the most precarious incomes.

The program would benefit a particularly large number of seniors, the report says, with half of the eligible one-person households being people over 60 years old.

Of course a program like this does come with a price tag. The report estimates that a universal assistance program could help 240,000 new households for an annual cost of $3.2 billion.

This is based on estimates of how many households are eligible (585,000), how many are already being served (250,000), an estimated enrollment rate (85%), average cost of vouchers, and administrative costs.

“A state investment of this size would make housing support a pillar of the state budget alongside core priorities like funding for public schools and health insurance for low-income residents,” the report reads. “Our estimate is also in line with other transformative proposals, like the push for universal pre-school, estimated to cost $5 billion per year.”

Such a program could come with savings in other areas, including emergency housing and homelessness assistance, the report said.

“Existing research is clear: Opening our current MRVP to all eligible residents would have a dramatic impact on the well-being of hundreds of thousands of households in Massachusetts, slashing the risk of homelessness, improving health outcomes, and creating space in family budgets to allow for more spending on education, quality food, and other family priorities,” the report said.

A “policy leap of this scale” would come with its own challenges and drawbacks. A sudden increase in the number of vouchers could drive up demand and housing prices by bringing more families into the housing market. It also would compete with Section 8, so any rollout would need to ensure that MRVP vouchers aren’t more desirable than federal vouchers.

The report suggests ways to alleviate the growing pains that could come with the change. First it suggests a phased approach to roll out over a decade or so. It also suggests addressing landlord discrimination, building new housing, and reorganizing and codifying MRVP.

“And while there’s no switch we can flip to open MRVP to all eligible households, there is a way to get from here to there—with lots of places to stop and confirm that we are avoiding unnecessary troubles and providing effective aid,” the report reads. “Fifty years ago, we were the first state to create a rental assistance program. Today, we can be the first state to make it work for all in need.”

Comments / 18

Kelly Abreu
3d ago

What's sad that the people who are working can't afford 1/2 of these apartments. 1800 rent plus utilities plus car , insurance, food ,meds if you need them if your single its even more difficult

Reply
7
Bomb Tosser
3d ago

Was wondering how far into the article we would go before mentioning "communities of color!" Why are they disproportionately affected? Is it because of years of welfare?

Reply
2
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis

BOSTON – Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Trust funds urged in fight against poverty

Massachusetts lawmakers should advance an at-birth publicly funded trust fund program for lower-income Massachusetts residents, according to new report from the state Treasury. The Baby Bonds Task Force organized by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Office of Economic Empowerment is recommending the Legislature pass a law to create baby bonds...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package

Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Rising costs and worker shortages drive financial losses at state's biggest hospitals

The state’s biggest hospital network is suffering historic financial losses as it contends with inflated costs, ongoing workforce shortages and unrelenting demand from sick patients. Mass General Brigham on Friday reported an operating loss of $432 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the worst it has...
wgbh.org

Massachusetts adds marijuana impairment to driver’s ed curriculum

Massachusetts will be the first state in the nation where recreational marijuana use is legal to adopt a driver's education curriculum that specifically educates teens on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving. The course, which is called “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” was developed by AAA Northeast...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Healey sketches out plans, priorities for new administration

Maura Healey spent eight years as Massachusetts attorney general. Now she has just a few more weeks to prepare to take office as governor. She said one of the first orders of business is finding strong people to run major parts of state government. On Friday, she named former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as secretary of education. But there are many other picks left. And Healey said she has had a schedule packed with meetings, getting suggestions and advice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Massachusetts adds health equity to contracts with health systems

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has created a financial payment model that rewards health systems and physicians for eliminating racial and ethnic inequalities to care. Four of the state's health systems have signed the value-based payment contracts, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the insurer. The new...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Today is the deadline for Massachusetts to return taxpayer money

BOSTON — Thursday is the deadline for the Massachusetts state auditor to send back nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue. Auditor Suzanne Bump certified in September that the state must return $2.941 billion to taxpayers under a 1986 tax cap law known as Chapter 62F. The law limits the amount of tax the state government can collect each year. The state tax revenue was exceeded in the 2022 fiscal year, leading to an overage nearly $3 billion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy