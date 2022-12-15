Pierre, Fort Pierre Fire Chiefs asking people to “adopt a hydrant” as they clear snow from this week’s storm

Read full article on original website
Emergency snow alert has ended in Pierre; Fort Pierre emergency snow alert is still in effect
All residential streets in Pierre have been plowed. Today (Dec. 18, 2022), the snow removal team will begin hauling windrows from Euclid Avenue and Pierre Street and begin alley plowing. Motorists are reminded that icy conditions remain. Please drive with caution. The Pierre Airport has reopened its primary runway and...
“Great Holiday Gift Giveaway” rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 19 at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park
River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group have rescheduled the Great Holiday Gift Giveaway to Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the over 530 already wrapped gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
Blizzard conditions, white outs causing extreme visibility issues this morning in Hughes County
Despite no travel being advised and many roads still being impassable, some people are still trying to go places in Hughes County. Sheriff Patrick Callahan says this morning (Dec. 16, 2022) has been the worst one this week as far as weather conditions. If you go out and about and...
Basin Electric to buy power from North Bend Wind project wind farm in the Highmore-Pierre area
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the monthly electricity needs of about 73,000 households. The project in central South Dakota is expected to begin operations late next year, with 71 wind turbines on about 47,000 acres outside Harrold, South Dakota, near the co-op’s service area. The power Basin will buy will help support its 131 member cooperatives across nine states.
Gettysburg school opened as temporary shelter for those without power
Electrical power went out in Gettysburg area early Saturday morning (Dec. 17, 2022). Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Gettysburg Police Department have opened the Gettysburg High School as a shelter. If a ride is needed to the High School, call Mobridge Dispatch at 605-845-5020. Do NOT use 911.
Reiko J. Mike | 1971 - 2022
Reiko J. Mike, 51, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, CO. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Reiko’s arrangements.
