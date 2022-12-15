Read full article on original website
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com
Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
wdrb.com
Fallen LMPD officer remembered on anniversary of his death on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim. Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to move an abandoned vehicle near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue when the accident happened, police said.
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
'He would want us to go on': Family, LMPD honors Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The quiet over Cave Hill Cemetery was symbolic. The somber minds and heavy hearts that came together Sunday remembered a life taken too soon. One year ago, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim went to check on a car, abandoned on the side of Interstate 64, when a driver hit the 29-year-old. His fellow first responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, but it was too late.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
wvih.com
Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
wdrb.com
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies victim of fatal bicycle crash in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle crash that happened in Fairdale last week. Deputy coroner Jerry Zehnder identified the victim as 70-year-old William Smith. According to officials, Smith was killed near the area of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.
WHAS11
