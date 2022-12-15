Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
CNET
The Best Google Home Features and Commands to Use This Christmas
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You've put up your Christmas tree, decked the halls, mailed your Christmas cards and covered your house in twinkling string lights. How could your home get even more festive? By using your Google Home speaker, of course.
CNET
How CNET Tests Phones
Phones are much more than communication devices; they're our gateway to the internet. They've become the center of our daily lives, housing our personal information, work essentials, personal memories and enabling us to reflect our personalities online. That's why CNET conducts rigorous tests to help you find the right phone for your budget and needs.
CNET
Snag Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch Models at a Huge Discount Just Before Christmas
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists as we approach the end of the year. Sleek design and impressive performance comes at a premium, though, meaning Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash this side of Christmas this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
5 Reasons Why Your Wi-Fi Is Down and How to Fix It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's really never a good time for your Wi-Fi to go out: Whatever you're using the internet for at the time (streaming TV, gaming online, working from home or some combination of it all) comes to an abrupt and frustrating halt. An internet outage could also knock your Wi-Fi security cameras, smart light switches and other connected devices offline even when you're away -- not ideal.
CNET
Wi-Fi Suddenly Slowing Down? This May Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving slowly? It could be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
CNET
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
CNET
Amazon's Plan to Eliminate the Barcode
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old, steadfast technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and can be affixed to oddly shaped products, something robots can't troubleshoot very well. As a result, the company said Friday that it has...
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3 Months Later: There's a Lot To Discuss
In a year packed with numerous phone releases, the iPhone 14 lineup is curious. There is the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which represent the pinnacle of Apple's design, software and hardware. The iPhone 14 Pro is notably defined by an oval-shaped screen cut out for the True Depth camera, which replaces the notch, called the Dynamic Island. But then, there's the iPhone 14 which seems like a repackaged iPhone 13 Pro without the stainless steel body or the third rear camera for telephoto pictures.
CNET
Apple's New Encryption Effects Could Stretch Across Tech
Apple is giving ultimate encryption power to its users by adding end-to-end encryption as an option to shield data on iCloud from both cybercriminals and law enforcement. What you save on your iCloud can truly be for your eyes only -- and it comes with its own set of complications.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry
Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
CNET
Gamers Beware: Cybercriminals Are Coming for You Next
Heads up, gamers and metaverse pioneers: Cybercriminals will be looking to pilfer your money and data in 2023. Experts say that while the objectives of those looking to steal the personal and financial information of consumers won't be any different next year, they'll be targeting new people and tech platforms in hopes of getting around their defenses.
CNET
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Is Just $25 at Best Buy Right Now
If you find it hard to get out of bed without an alarm, you aren't the only one. If your phone alarm isn't cutting it and you want to keep a clock by your bedside, check out the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock that's on sale at Best Buy right now.
Amazon Has a Problem the Whole Planet May not Like
A major factor driving corporate environmental strategy is public image -- survey after survey finds that environmental practices are increasingly starting to influence consumers' choice to shop or not shop at a given company. A report by global strategy consultancy firm Simon-Kucher & Partners found that 85% of shoppers across...
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
CNET
Roku Express 2022 Review: This Streamer Is Stuck in the Past
We all make mistakes, but this year Roku made a big one. The company that manufactures some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available released a product that is, in no uncertain terms, a stinker. The 2022 Roku Express lacks the hardware to compete against the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and especially the Chromecast HD in the $30-ish, HD-only streaming device market.
CNET
Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Get a Free $50 Gift Card
Shopping for a smartwatch? If you're already a fan of Samsung devices, now is a great time to grab the brand's latest smartwatch. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro back in August, and it is packed with features to add convenience to your life. It normally lists for $450, but right now Best Buy has marked down the 45mm Titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in gray to just $380 if you buy today -- that's a $70 savings. Plus, you'll get a $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase, which essentially brings your savings up to $120 in value. But this offer expires tonight, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later to take advantage of this deal.
CNET
The Kindle Paperwhite Is a Bookworm's Delight
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Reading is one of my absolute favorite pastimes. There's nothing more relaxing to me than curling up with a good book. I love reading so much that I often have more than one book going at the same time. While I enjoy reading physical books, I find it's often easier and more practical to carry around one small device that can carry thousands of books at once. The Kindle Paperwhite does all this and more, making it my favorite go-to gift for people who love to read.
Comments / 0