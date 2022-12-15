Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Bay of Bounty - Yggdrasils Dew 3
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength is found in the waters near Durlin’s house, West of Nidavellir. It can be spotted along the right-hand edge of the water as you sail West past Durlin’s house.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Could Get A New Cheaper Tier with Ads
Netflix has just started testing out its cheaper ad-supported tier and it seems Xbox plans to follow their lead. This is not the only newer tier they have been working on. Looking back, Microsoft recently announced a family plan for Xbox Game Pass in select countries. Coming back to the ad-supported tier, a thread from ResetEra, (via WindowsCentral) shared the initial details about the plan.
IGN
River Delta - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck is found close to the Northern-most Mystic Gateway in The River Delta, near Freyr’s Camp. Hop onto the boat and sail left: the Dew will be straight ahead of you.
IGN
The Last Remnants of Asgard - Aurvangar Wetlands
Located in the Aurvangar Wetlands, this Last Remnant of Asgard can be found in the region's secret area. To get there, travel to the Mystic Gateway located in the Aurvangar Wetlands, hop on a boat, and paddle northward. After passing the wall you lowered during your initial visit to Svartalfheim, keep your eyes to the northwest (left-hand side). If you notice a Legendary Chest hanging over the channel, the hidden entrance is just ahead.
Waves Reach 'Deck 6' of Cruise Ship During Harrowing 'Drake Passage' Crossing
This is definitely not a cruise for those with weak stomachs.
IGN
A Space Ranger Recruit
A Space Ranger Recruit is the second Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A little unsure of his place in the Village, A Space Ranger Recruit will task you with helping Buzz find his place by suggesting he set up his very own Star Command. A Space...
IGN
Part 07: The End of Genesis?
When you regain control after all those cut-scenes, save your game and leave the Church. Get rid of the three Gun Bull Heads outside. Now you have to gather the materials to build a flower wagon for Aerith. Don't forget to talk to the little girl by the east exit...
IGN
The Plains - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength in The Plains is at the northernmost point of the river that divides the East and West halves of the region. If you have a canyon instead, you’ll need to complete the Return of the River Favor in The Jungle region to the South. This turns the canyons into rivers, letting you do the Dew.
IGN
Assassins Creed Jade: Playtest Footage with Locations, Combat, Ezio's Family Theme Song and Alleged iOS Beta Leaked
Ubisoft is working on several Assassin's Creed titles at the moment. This list of upcoming titles includes Mirage, the next flagship title for consoles and PCs. Talking about smartphones, the game developer is working on a flagship mobile gaming title, Assassins Creed Codename: Jade. As per the initial announcement, Jade will be set in ancient China with no set launch date. Months after the first announcement, the game just became a victim to massive leaks online.
IGN
Raven Tears Set
The Raven Tears Set is a reward for completing part of the "The Eyes of Odin" Favor and consists of the Cuirass of Raven Tears (chest armor), Bracers of Raven Tears (wrist armor), and Girdle of Raven Tears (waist armor). To earn this armor set, you have to kill a...
IGN
Fallen Stars Set
"Armor crafted from the crystals found in the Vanaheim Crater. The blacksmith has worked the materials in almost impossible ways to create a truly unique piece." The Fallen Stars set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, RUNIC, and VITALITY. Equip the Plackart of Fallen Stars, and it will grant the Arcanist's Defense perk. This greatly reduces damage taken when using a Runic Attack or Relic. The Bracers of Fallen Stars grants Reckless Refresh I. When Kratos is hit while using a Runic Attack or Relic, it will restore 15% of the attack's Cooldown after use. Equipping the Waist Guard of Fallen Stars increases it to 30%.
IGN
Explore The Snarl
One of the areas with the biggest mysteries in Dragon Quest Treasures is The Snarl, a tower that seems to go deeper and deeper underground. Every level causes you to go through a gauntlet of 10 different waves of enemies, with the final one being a big boss monster. Completing every floor of The Snarl not only grants you Sanguinite to repair more rails, but also missions that give you hints and reveal the locations of the Dragon Stones.
IGN
Blim City Luglox Chests
There's just over a dozen Blim City Luglox Chests in High On Life, so it shouldn't take too much time to grab these collectibles and be on your merry way. Some of them are tough to find, though we've included images and descriptions for where to look to help take the guesswork out of things. The path we recommend is what we found to be optimal and efficient, but you can grab them in any order you want.
IGN
High On Life Collectibles
Luglox Chests are purple, fleshy-looking boxes with glowing green antennae. They're hard to miss in theory, but tend to be stuffed out of sight and off the beaten path. You normally just get Pesos for opening a Luglox Chest, but some include rare, valuable items such as weapon mods.
IGN
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
IGN
The Jungle - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Once you’ve done this, hop into a boat and sail to the South-East corner of the area. You’ll find the Yggdrasil Seed hiding behind a stone pillar, behind the ruins where you fight the Ogre and the local dragon, The Corpse Eater.
IGN
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 7
Part 8 of our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion walkthrough shows you how to find the parts for Aerith's flower wagon. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
IGN
New State Mobile: Marcos Gaming Unveils Four-Player Roster After Entering BGMI, Clash of Clans and Pokemon UNITE
Indian Esports organization Marcos Gaming has announced its fourth mobile venture with entry in New State Mobile. Marcos Gaming already had active esports rosters for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Clash of Clans and Pokemon UNITE before this announcement. The popular organization unveiled its latest foray into mobile gaming esports with...
Comments / 0