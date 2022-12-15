ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ornaments' 'Charlie Brown Christmas' concerts are a gift to Music City

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
If we've learned anything from watching Christmas TV specials, you're supposed to emerge from the other end of the season with a renewed appreciation for family and friends. And in Nashville, it's easy to have your eyes opened in the same way by our community of musicians.

On the heels of the latest "Nashville Unlimited Christmas" for Room at the Inn — which saw the likes of Emmylou Harris and Steve Wariner performing at Christ Church Cathedral — comes another one of Music City's best holiday traditions. The Ornaments are playing their "Charlie Brown Christmas" concerts.

Since 2005, this trio has performed the soundtrack to the 1965 Christmas special — composed by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi — every December. On Friday, they'll kick off a five-night residency at Eastside Bowl.

The Ornaments are led by pianist Jen Gunderman (who was just seen performing with Brandi Carlile on "Saturday Night Live"), along with bassist James Haggerty and drummer Martin Lynds.

They're packing 11 performances into their run: two shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m. each night, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Each will feature special musical guests —the legendary Charlie McCoy, who played harmonica on Bob Dylan, Elvis and Johnny Cash recordings, has been a highlight in past years. So is "Christmas Carol Roulette," where Gunderman and co. play a medley of whatever holiday tunes spring to mind.

Tickets are on sale now at eastsidebowl.com. Learn more about The Ornaments at theornamentsband.com.

