Lisa Hochstein reveals surprising wish for future with Lenny, ‘RHOM’ drama and more!

This week the ladies from “The Real Housewives of Miami” weighed in on the drama surrounding Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce. Lisa, herself, stopped by the Page Six studio to clear up some of the rumors including Lenny’s claim that she brought two men to a party. Watch what she has to say about his girlfriend and her own dating life. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six.

Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!