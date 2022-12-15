Durham man gets up to 19 years in prison in 2020 murder, child abuse case

A Durham man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse in Durham County Superior Court.

Travis Poe, 41, was convicted in the 2020 killing of his girlfriend, Rebecca Baldwin.

Poe reported to police on March 15, 2020, that he had killed Baldwin, with whom he lived. He beat her with his fists and weapons, according to statements he made in court that month.

The couple was in a long-term relationship and had children together.

Police found Baldwin dead at their apartment. Children witnessed the domestic abuse and “were made to take part by Poe, resulting in serious mental harm,” according to the sentencing.

Poe was sentenced to a minimum of 180 months to a maximum of 228 months, or 19 years, in prison. The sentence is aggravated based on the “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel” nature of the offense, according to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office said it considered the additional trauma testifying at trial could cause for the children in deciding to resolve the case by plea.

Poe was previously convicted on felony drug charges, according to the Department of Public Safety.

“Ms. Baldwin’s death and the circumstances surrounding it are horrible tragedies,” District Attorney Satana Deberry said in a news release. “I am reminded just how common, yet too often overlooked, domestic violence is in our community.”

“The holiday season can pose heightened risks for domestic violence due to stress, financial pressures, time at home, and alcohol use. I want to remind all survivors in our community that you are not alone and help is available,” she said.

The District Attorney’s Office has closed cases involving more than 100 homicide defendants, with three-quarters of defendants being convicted since January 2019.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking can contact the Durham Crisis Response Center. The free helpline is confidential and available 24/7. Call 919-403-6562 for assistance in English and 919-519-3735 for Spanish.