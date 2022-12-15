Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Anatomy of a Blown Call: How the NFL gifted the Raiders a game-tying touchdown
We’ll obviously be talking about the unfortunate lateral attempt from New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones, and Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Chandler Jones’ game-winning recovery of said lateral, for years. It was one of the more bat-crazy endings to a game in NFL history.
The Patriots lost to Josh McDaniels' Raiders in the dumbest way possible and NFL fans ate it up
Sometimes, you have to see the impossibly dumb ways an NFL team can lose a game to believe them. That’s precisely what happened to the New England Patriots at the end of a tight battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the game tied at 24 points apiece, the...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Injured Russell Wilson Seen Hitting The Tables At Casino
When you can't play, go gamble. Injured Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson was recently spotted hitting the tables at a casino...
Watch San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Sing His Heart Out To “Friends In Low Places”
Brock Purdy has been having the time of his life here lately. The former Iowa State quarterback was the very last pick in this year’s NFL Draft, claiming the unfortunate title of “Mr. Irrelevant” 2022. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, and started off the...
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Seahawks fans share reactions to humiliating home loss to 49ers
Some Seahawks fans seem to be taking last night’s loss to the 49ers better than others. Here’s what fans are tweeting about following another home loss.
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota ‘Didn’t Understand’ Benching for Desmond Ridder
Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was displeased with and confused by coach Arthur Smith's decision to bench him in favor of rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder.
Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it
The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
