Opinion: Changes are needed to support sexual assault victims and hold perpetrators accountable

SDSU's practice football field. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Covarrubias is a licensed educational psychologist and lives in Bonita.

According to CBS8, data from the city of San Diego show that the San Diego Police Department received 2,691 sexual assault reports from 2018 through June this year. Of those sexual assaults, only 10.7 percent resulted in arrests. This is woefully low. Unfortunately, victims of sexual assault are reluctant to come forward for many reasons, one of which is that their credibility is challenged when they do so.

Other results have shown that factors related to questions about victim credibility significantly decreased the likelihood of arrest. In a comprehensive review, a report published in 2019 showed that institutional and societal level influences such as gender roles, media and rhetoric surrounding sexual assault contribute to an environment promoting victim blame. Individual factors such as stereotypic role rigidity, rape myths, victim appearance, sexual history, victim/perpetrator intoxication, force and resistance also add to misperceptions. Research clearly supports a positive relationship between endorsement of rape myths and victim blaming in acquaintance rape cases. Oddly, evidence largely suggests alcohol use by the victim increases victim blaming, while alcohol use by the defendant reduces his level of blame. Remarkably, rape culture is most associated with college campuses, particularly athletic groups and fraternities.

Rape cultures exist outside of the college environment, as well; both high school and professional-level athletics and the military are studied as rape cultures. In addition, drugs and alcohol are common elements of acquaintance rape cases, particularly those that occur on college campuses.

But whatever reasons are offered for abysmally low conviction rates, they shouldn’t be excused. If society wants to treat and respond to this issue with the seriousness it deserves, we must shift our understanding about what real sexual assault is and what it looks like. This will require changes on the parts of police, prosecutors, schools and the public in how sexual violence is understood, judged and responded to. Such changes are urgently needed to support victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

On television, the attorney for one of the accused aggressors asserted that the encounter was consensual. Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network states that in California, “consent” means the person must act freely and voluntarily, know the nature of the act, and requires “freely given consent” or “affirmative consent.” The definition of rape has changed throughout American history. In 2014, California altered its definitions such that rape is not defined by the victim saying “no,” but by failing to say “yes.”

Elizabeth Donegan , a 26-year veteran of Austin Police Department and former head of the sex crimes unit, asserts retraining is needed to understand the impact of trauma on investigations. She asserts police should begin prioritizing cases when the accused are known or acquaintances. Unfortunately, when the focus means overcoming the nearly invincible defense that sex was consensual, it shifts the burden of proof to the victim.

Other researchers at End Violence Against Women International say most people, including some detectives and prosecutors, still believe so-called real rapes are committed by strangers. Consider, however, the fact that the vast majority of sexual violence cases are not committed by strangers using overpowering means.

In a 2019 series, University of Texas law professor Jennifer Laurin conceded prosecutors do have an ethical obligation to decline a case if there is not enough evidence. “That said, it is not unheard of in criminal prosecutions for prosecutors to bring novel theories in order to push the law in particular directions,” she said. Other researchers add that broader education may help change the criminal justice system’s calculations of what a jury will do.

Laurin states that just as prosecutors have power to decline a case, they have power to take on tougher cases. They can educate juries on facts. Laurin says she’s seen prosecutors do this successfully, and it’s one important way in which criminal law evolves. Further, even if prosecutors don’t win, they’re exposing juries to the complexity and nuance surrounding this crime. She adds that the nature of the offense requires hard conversations to be had, and prosecutors can play a big role.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says preventing rape or sexual assault requires police and campuses to play roles as well by promoting caring social norms, teaching prevention, creating protective environments and supporting survivors. All schools should promote such practices. Sexual violence starts early. More than 4 in 5 female rape survivors reported that they were first raped before age 25 and almost half were first raped as minors.

These horrific statistics are unlikely to change without new attitudes about sexual assault that leave behind past assumptions and preconceptions that can get in the way of justice. To make this change, we all must do our parts.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .