A Massachusetts man is due in court on Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into a local police station, which then led into a standoff at the suspect's home. Cohasset Police say 35-year-old Brien Buckley, of Cohasset, tried to force himself into the town's police station with a chainsaw on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, Buckley barricaded himself in his home for hours with his two young children.

COHASSET, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO