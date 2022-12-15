Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking to ID Man Who Assaulted 3 Women Near Back Bay MBTA Station
Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted three women in a period of two hours on Saturday near the Back Bay MBTA Station in the city. According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to three separate assault and battery incidents that...
nbcboston.com
Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home
The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston
A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
nbcboston.com
Chainsaw-Wielding Man Tries to Break Into Cohasset PD, Later Arrested After Standoff
A Massachusetts man is due in court on Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into a local police station, which then led into a standoff at the suspect's home. Cohasset Police say 35-year-old Brien Buckley, of Cohasset, tried to force himself into the town's police station with a chainsaw on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, Buckley barricaded himself in his home for hours with his two young children.
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
nbcboston.com
Person Injured After Car Crashes into Boston Home
A car crashed into a house in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Police and EMS say they responded to a call at a Hyde Park Ave. home around 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Hold Firearm Buy Back Event, Exchanging Guns for Gift Cards
Boston police are offering $100 Target gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun on Saturday – no questions asked. The Boston Police Department’s annual buy back program, Guns for Gift Cards, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six designated drop-off locations throughout the city. Nearly 20 guns were turned in within the first hour alone.
nbcboston.com
New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
nbcboston.com
Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury
Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
nbcboston.com
SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn
A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
nbcboston.com
Teens Gather at Town Hall in Dorchester to Help Address ‘Senseless Violence' in City
There was a round of applause Saturday night for a group of focused teenagers who want to make a difference in Boston after a recent spike in gunfire. The Center for Teen Empowerment hosted a town hall at the Lena Park Community Center in Dorchester to discuss strategies and solutions to end senseless violence.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Attacking Woman in Roxbury Appears in Court as Community Activists Watch on
The man accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is behind bars. Police said he went after two women in a matter of days and community members are worried violence on the vulnerable is becoming a trend. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury faced a judge Friday on...
nbcboston.com
NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions
A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
nbcboston.com
Back in Mass., Man Accused in Marshfield Couple's Brutal Killing Pleads Not Guilty
The man suspected of killing an older couple whose bodies were found at their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home last month appeared in court to face a judge Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Plymouth District Court Friday afternoon, hours after being brought back to the state, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after a dayslong manhunt.
nbcboston.com
Five Displaced After Westborough Fire
Five people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in Westborough, Massachusetts. The Westborough Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire at 1:23 a.m. at 11 Chauncey Circle. According to authorities, residents were awakened by smoke detectors and had evacuated.The fire was under control...
nbcboston.com
Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus
A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
nbcboston.com
Person Dies After Being Hit by Truck at Shipping Facility in Franklin
A person died after being hit by a truck in Franklin, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said. First responders were called to the local warehouse run by XPO Logistics, a trucking company, about 6:32 a.m., police said. They found the person on the ground, not breathing, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to Milford Hospital.
nbcboston.com
Highway Sign Falls, Lands on Vehicle on I-93 in Somerville
The morning commute came to a halt in Somerville, Massachusetts, Friday morning when part of a large green highway sign came crashing down onto an SUV on Interstate 93. Around 9:10 a.m., a portion of an overhead sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane of I-93 north near Sullivan Square, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said.
nbcboston.com
Worcester County's Toys for Tots Program Collects Toys for 20,000 Kids
Worcester County's Toys for Tots campaign finished up their fourth and final day of distributing gifts on Sunday, and the results speak for themselves. According to the organization, this year's drive collected 80,000 toys for 20,000 children, which is 3,000 more children than last year's drive. "I have been doing...
Comments / 0