Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home

The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston

A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Chainsaw-Wielding Man Tries to Break Into Cohasset PD, Later Arrested After Standoff

A Massachusetts man is due in court on Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into a local police station, which then led into a standoff at the suspect's home. Cohasset Police say 35-year-old Brien Buckley, of Cohasset, tried to force himself into the town's police station with a chainsaw on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, Buckley barricaded himself in his home for hours with his two young children.
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Injured After Car Crashes into Boston Home

A car crashed into a house in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Police and EMS say they responded to a call at a Hyde Park Ave. home around 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Hold Firearm Buy Back Event, Exchanging Guns for Gift Cards

Boston police are offering $100 Target gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun on Saturday – no questions asked. The Boston Police Department’s annual buy back program, Guns for Gift Cards, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six designated drop-off locations throughout the city. Nearly 20 guns were turned in within the first hour alone.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise

The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury

Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn

A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions

A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
HOLLIS, NH
nbcboston.com

Back in Mass., Man Accused in Marshfield Couple's Brutal Killing Pleads Not Guilty

The man suspected of killing an older couple whose bodies were found at their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home last month appeared in court to face a judge Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Plymouth District Court Friday afternoon, hours after being brought back to the state, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after a dayslong manhunt.
MARSHFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Five Displaced After Westborough Fire

Five people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in Westborough, Massachusetts. The Westborough Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire at 1:23 a.m. at 11 Chauncey Circle. According to authorities, residents were awakened by smoke detectors and had evacuated.The fire was under control...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus

A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Dies After Being Hit by Truck at Shipping Facility in Franklin

A person died after being hit by a truck in Franklin, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said. First responders were called to the local warehouse run by XPO Logistics, a trucking company, about 6:32 a.m., police said. They found the person on the ground, not breathing, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to Milford Hospital.
FRANKLIN, MA
nbcboston.com

Highway Sign Falls, Lands on Vehicle on I-93 in Somerville

The morning commute came to a halt in Somerville, Massachusetts, Friday morning when part of a large green highway sign came crashing down onto an SUV on Interstate 93. Around 9:10 a.m., a portion of an overhead sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane of I-93 north near Sullivan Square, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said.
SOMERVILLE, MA

