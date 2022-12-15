Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
North Philly shooting leaves 1 dead
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the head around 1:00 p.m. near Sparks Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania police looking for three missing toddlers
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Philadelphia are looking for three missing toddlers and a man they were allegedly last seen with. Philadelphia Police are searching for three African-American two-year-olds: Jari Baptiste, Jasmine Baptiste, and Journey Baptiste. Police say they were reportedly last seen with Stanley Baptiste, a 37-year-old...
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
Two men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
Woman shot multiple times in the head, killed in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Also on Haines Street, police are searching for a man reportedly last seen with three 2-year-olds at around 8 p.m. Authorities say Stanley Baptiste was seen with Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste, who may be at a "special risk of harm or injury."Investigators say Stanley Baptiste was driving a gold Lincoln navigator with a Pennsylvania plate. It's unclear if he's connected to the shooting.
fox29.com
Teen struck by gunfire as double shooting erupts in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police have launched an investigation after a double shooting left a 16-year-old boy and 50-year-old man injured in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section. Shots were fired on the 1300 block of West Godfrey Avenue just before midnight Saturday. Two victims were hit, a 16-year-old in the arm and a...
fox29.com
Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m. A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a...
WDEL 1150AM
Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours
A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...
billypenn.com
New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
Human remains reportedly found in Pennsylvania house
PHILADELPHIA — Police were called to a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after human remains were found in the basement. Police told WPVI that bone fragments from a human foot were found about four feet under the concrete in a basement of a house on Thursday. Investigators worked to uncover...
Arson ruled in Philadelphia fire that burned home
PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators suspect that an early morning house fire in Philadelphia was set intentionally, police said Saturday.Police and firefighters responded to a home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Mayfair before 4 a.m. They found two women outside the house and they were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.Later, a fire marshal ruled the fire was an arson.Philadelphia police say a 40-year-old man is a suspect, and believe the fire was set after an argument.The department's Northeast Detectives division is investigating.
fox29.com
Philadelphia officials announce arrival of 8th and 9th busload of asylum seekers from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia announced the arrival of an eighth and ninth bus of asylum seekers in the city this week. According to city officials, 20 people arrived Monday, December 12, on a bus from Texas to 30th Street Station. Of those 20, 14 were taken to the welcoming facility on East Luzerne Street.
Anti-violence nonprofit’s annual holiday giveaway doubles in size
It’s been a big year for community activist Ryan Harris. The founder of the nonprofit As I Plant This Seed has helped put Philly’s needs on the map through his gun violence prevention efforts.
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
Tenants rally for better living conditions in Frankford
According to a 2021 PEW report, only 7% of the city's rental units are inspected each year. A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia report notes that 40% of rental properties need repairs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: 'Boy in the Box' shows scope of DNA testing
There is an idea in criminal investigation called Locard’s principle. It is the idea that no two things come in contact with each other without leaving something behind. You see it in car crashes when the paint from one fender ends up on another vehicle’s bumper. It is found when stray hairs, carpet fibers or lipstick help rebuild the events that took place at a scene.
