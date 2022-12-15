KU coach Bill Self talks matchup vs. Indiana, new NCAA president and dropping in AP poll

Bill Self’s Illinois Fighting Illini went 4-3 against Mike Davis’ Indiana Hoosiers during seven games contested between the Big Ten men’s basketball teams during Self’s three seasons (2001-03) in Champaign, Illinois.

Amazingly, in Hall of Fame coach Self’s first 19 seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks, the winningest program of all-time, have met the Hoosiers, 10th in all-time victories, just once.

“We played them in Honolulu. ... They beat us. They had the kid Blackmon who killed us that game. It was an overtime game. We had to scramble to catch our flight to New York City because we played Duke the next game. That was Josh (Jackson)’s debut,” Self said, before cracking a smile. “I wanted to forget about that. Thank you for reminding me about that.”

Self — his No. 8-ranked Jayhawks (9-1) will take on No. 14 Indiana (8-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse — was reminiscing about KU’s 103-99 overtime loss to coach Tom Crean’s Hoosiers in the season-opening Armed Forces Classic on Nov. 11, 2016, in Hawaii.

That was the game IU guard James Blackmon scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, spoiling the debut of one-and-done Jayhawk wing Josh Jackson, who scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

“Indiana is a blue blood. Certainly we are,” Self said. “I don’t think the wins numbers are really relevant. It’ll be fun to get them back in the fieldhouse. Last time they were in (the building) was one of the most historic games ever in the fieldhouse. Hopefully this will have the same atmosphere, preferably with the same result.”

Indiana, which is 8-6 all time versus KU, fell to the Jayhawk 86-83 in overtime on Dec. 22, 1993, in Lawrence. Freshman point guard Jacque Vaughn swished a three with 0.2 seconds left in OT to propel Roy Williams’ No. 6-ranked Jayhawks to victory over Bob Knight’s No. 12-ranked Hoosiers.

IU, which is now coached by Mike Woodson, has defeated North Carolina and Xavier and lost to Arizona and Rutgers.

“Their style is very sound. They guard. They don’t give up easy baskets,” Self said of IU, which averages 81.4 points per game and allows 63.8.

“They make you score over the top. They are big compared to us,” Self added.

The Jayhawks, who Self noted play a style similar to Indiana, average 79.4 points while allowing 65.6.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound senior forward, averages 16.8 points and 8.4 boards per game to lead the Hoosiers.

“They’ve got an All-American anchoring them,” Self said of Jackson-Davis. “We’ve got to do a very good job on him, limiting his touches.”

The Hoosiers also have size in 6-8, 235 pound Race Thompson (7.6 ppg) and 6-9 reserve Malik Reneau (also 7.6 ppg). IU has one of the country’s top freshmen in guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (8.7 ppg).

Talking about the AP poll

Self said he’s “not surprised at all” the Jayhawks fell from No. 6 to 8 in this week’s AP poll despite winning their only game last week, 95-67, at Missouri.

“The team that was seventh won on the road at a Top 20 team by three or four (points),” Self said.

Indeed the former No. 7 team, Tennessee, defeated then-No. 13 Maryland.

“Then the team that was No. 8 (Alabama) beat the No. 1 team (Houston),” Self continued. “We are probably right where we deserve to be. It’s nice to be ranked, but the rankings right now don’t mean anything. Wait until you get in the league and every one of those top 10 teams are losing once a week or once every two weeks. It’ll be flip flopping all the time.”

Cam Martin missed two practices with stomach ailment

Self said senior forward Cam Martin missed two days of practice this week because of a stomach ailment. Martin returned to practice Wednesday.

Self on new NCAA leader

Self was asked Thursday about Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker being named NCAA president.

“I just saw it on the ticker,” Self said of the news. “I’m not familiar (with Baker). I’m sure there’s a reason why he was chosen, because he’s the most equipped to lead.

“I’m sure he’ll do a good job and everything. There are a lot of things that need to be talked about and discussed not only from 30,000 feet but 5,000 feet in each sport moving forward, what’s best for all the particular sports. I’m sure he’s a good pick but I really don’t have any idea now,” Self added.