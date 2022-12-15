ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

KU coach Bill Self talks matchup vs. Indiana, new NCAA president and dropping in AP poll

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JL5uN_0jjxd39P00

Bill Self’s Illinois Fighting Illini went 4-3 against Mike Davis’ Indiana Hoosiers during seven games contested between the Big Ten men’s basketball teams during Self’s three seasons (2001-03) in Champaign, Illinois.

Amazingly, in Hall of Fame coach Self’s first 19 seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks, the winningest program of all-time, have met the Hoosiers, 10th in all-time victories, just once.

“We played them in Honolulu. ... They beat us. They had the kid Blackmon who killed us that game. It was an overtime game. We had to scramble to catch our flight to New York City because we played Duke the next game. That was Josh (Jackson)’s debut,” Self said, before cracking a smile. “I wanted to forget about that. Thank you for reminding me about that.”

Self — his No. 8-ranked Jayhawks (9-1) will take on No. 14 Indiana (8-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse — was reminiscing about KU’s 103-99 overtime loss to coach Tom Crean’s Hoosiers in the season-opening Armed Forces Classic on Nov. 11, 2016, in Hawaii.

That was the game IU guard James Blackmon scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, spoiling the debut of one-and-done Jayhawk wing Josh Jackson, who scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

“Indiana is a blue blood. Certainly we are,” Self said. “I don’t think the wins numbers are really relevant. It’ll be fun to get them back in the fieldhouse. Last time they were in (the building) was one of the most historic games ever in the fieldhouse. Hopefully this will have the same atmosphere, preferably with the same result.”

Indiana, which is 8-6 all time versus KU, fell to the Jayhawk 86-83 in overtime on Dec. 22, 1993, in Lawrence. Freshman point guard Jacque Vaughn swished a three with 0.2 seconds left in OT to propel Roy Williams’ No. 6-ranked Jayhawks to victory over Bob Knight’s No. 12-ranked Hoosiers.

IU, which is now coached by Mike Woodson, has defeated North Carolina and Xavier and lost to Arizona and Rutgers.

“Their style is very sound. They guard. They don’t give up easy baskets,” Self said of IU, which averages 81.4 points per game and allows 63.8.

“They make you score over the top. They are big compared to us,” Self added.

The Jayhawks, who Self noted play a style similar to Indiana, average 79.4 points while allowing 65.6.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound senior forward, averages 16.8 points and 8.4 boards per game to lead the Hoosiers.

“They’ve got an All-American anchoring them,” Self said of Jackson-Davis. “We’ve got to do a very good job on him, limiting his touches.”

The Hoosiers also have size in 6-8, 235 pound Race Thompson (7.6 ppg) and 6-9 reserve Malik Reneau (also 7.6 ppg). IU has one of the country’s top freshmen in guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (8.7 ppg).

Talking about the AP poll

Self said he’s “not surprised at all” the Jayhawks fell from No. 6 to 8 in this week’s AP poll despite winning their only game last week, 95-67, at Missouri.

“The team that was seventh won on the road at a Top 20 team by three or four (points),” Self said.

Indeed the former No. 7 team, Tennessee, defeated then-No. 13 Maryland.

“Then the team that was No. 8 (Alabama) beat the No. 1 team (Houston),” Self continued. “We are probably right where we deserve to be. It’s nice to be ranked, but the rankings right now don’t mean anything. Wait until you get in the league and every one of those top 10 teams are losing once a week or once every two weeks. It’ll be flip flopping all the time.”

Cam Martin missed two practices with stomach ailment

Self said senior forward Cam Martin missed two days of practice this week because of a stomach ailment. Martin returned to practice Wednesday.

Self on new NCAA leader

Self was asked Thursday about Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker being named NCAA president.

“I just saw it on the ticker,” Self said of the news. “I’m not familiar (with Baker). I’m sure there’s a reason why he was chosen, because he’s the most equipped to lead.

“I’m sure he’ll do a good job and everything. There are a lot of things that need to be talked about and discussed not only from 30,000 feet but 5,000 feet in each sport moving forward, what’s best for all the particular sports. I’m sure he’s a good pick but I really don’t have any idea now,” Self added.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Kansas

The first half of Indiana’s challenging four-game non-conference slate showed promise. The Hoosiers picked up a nice road win against Xavier. And they looked sensational against a reeling North Carolina, defending with vigor in front of a raucous home crowd. But in the back half of that schedule against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Basketball: December 16

INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break: December 16

INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one of the teams chasing Ben Davis […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana sees much-needed rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much-needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation. Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
25K+
Followers
831
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy