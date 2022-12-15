Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Allen Iverson once beat everyone so badly in a conditioning drill that his teammates thought he was Superman -"Iverson would go, cruising past his teammates as they fell onto the floor"
Iverson was once tested in a conditioning drill during his college days at Georgetown, where he showcased he was truly once in a lifetime athlete
Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry met with the media on Friday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami after allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter, police records show. Stoudemire, 40, is charged with battery, Miami Police Department records show. He denies the charges. Stoudemire allegedly entered his daughter's room in his Miami home Saturday night and accused her...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Deemed questionable for Monday
Powell (thigh) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota. Powell sat out Saturday's contest due to a thigh contusion he suffered during Friday's win over Portland. Davis Bertans (illness) is also questionable, while Maxi Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Dallas' frontcourt may be extremely shorthanded again.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
WPXI
Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs
DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
CBS Sports
Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges
Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
RB Cameron Skattebo, Big Sky Player of the Year, transferring to ASU
Cameron Skattebo, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State this season, committed to Arizona State while on a recruiting visit in Tempe Saturday. Skattebo finished seventh in FCS in rushing in 2022 with 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries in 13 games as a sophomore this season. He averaged 105.6 rushing yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry for a 12-1 team that lost in the quarterbacks to seventh-ranked Incarnate Word.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Ja Morant ejected in second quarter of game vs. Thunder after talking to fan
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was ejected from the team's 115-109 loss Saturday night on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 43 seconds left in the second quarter after receiving his second technical of the night. At the time of the ejection, it was unclear exactly why the technical was called, and not long after Morant was sent back to the locker room the All-Star guard began retweeting comments on Twitter from people who were equally surprised about him getting tossed.
