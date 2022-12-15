ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points

Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Deemed questionable for Monday

Powell (thigh) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota. Powell sat out Saturday's contest due to a thigh contusion he suffered during Friday's win over Portland. Davis Bertans (illness) is also questionable, while Maxi Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Dallas' frontcourt may be extremely shorthanded again.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday

Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return

Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
MEMPHIS, TN
WPXI

Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs

DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges

Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday

Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

RB Cameron Skattebo, Big Sky Player of the Year, transferring to ASU

Cameron Skattebo, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State this season, committed to Arizona State while on a recruiting visit in Tempe Saturday. Skattebo finished seventh in FCS in rushing in 2022 with 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries in 13 games as a sophomore this season. He averaged 105.6 rushing yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry for a 12-1 team that lost in the quarterbacks to seventh-ranked Incarnate Word.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant ejected in second quarter of game vs. Thunder after talking to fan

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was ejected from the team's 115-109 loss Saturday night on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 43 seconds left in the second quarter after receiving his second technical of the night. At the time of the ejection, it was unclear exactly why the technical was called, and not long after Morant was sent back to the locker room the All-Star guard began retweeting comments on Twitter from people who were equally surprised about him getting tossed.
MEMPHIS, TN

