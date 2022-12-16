ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: Person in white car spotted on video has 'critical' info, police say

By Emily Shapiro
 2 days ago

Police investigating the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students say they're "confident" that the person or persons in a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene has "information that is critical" to the case.

Authorities announced on Dec. 7 that they're looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the victims' house in Moscow in the early hours of Nov. 13, when the crimes occurred.

Police said they're investigating surveillance video from a Moscow gas station that shows the white car that morning.

- PHOTO: Police are investigating the surveillance photo of a white car that was seen in surveillance video at approx. 3:45am in Moscow, Idaho on the morning of the murders of four college students on Nov. 13, 2022.
"So far we have a list of approximately 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into our criteria that we're sorting through," Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said in a video statement on Thursday. "But it may not be all of them -- so the public can help us."

"Maybe one of your neighbors has one in the garage they don't drive that often. Maybe there's one that's just not on the registration database," he said. "Let us know."

Police have released this white Hyundai Elantra stock photo.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a video statement Friday: "We have looked at massive amounts of video of footage, especially in the critical camera areas. We've looked at the 24 hours prior to and the 24 hours after ... and now we're extending that out even further to other cameras and other time frames."

"We have massive amounts of people looking at this -- multiple different groups just looking at the different videos at different locations, because we have investigators all across the nation that are reviewing these videos for us and sending us back information," the chief said.

The unsolved slayings took place in the early hours of Nov. 13, when roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house.

No suspects have been identified.

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram - PHOTO: A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves a few days before their deaths shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

"This person went in very methodical," Kaylee Goncalves' mom, Kristi Goncalves, told ABC News on Wednesday . "I think he really thought it out. I think he was quick, I think it was quiet. And he got in and he got out."

Two roommates in the house survived . Police said the roommates are not suspects and likely slept through the murders. They were on the ground floor, while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.
Lanier said Monday that police "do have a lot of information" in the case that they're choosing not to release to the public.

"We're not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation," he said in a video statement.

Kaylee's dad, Steve Goncalves, urges anyone in Moscow with a surveillance system to come forward. He said he's worried some of those key videos could be erased now that a month has passed.

"You could save this case," he told ABC News.

But, Lanier added, "We understand that video has a finite life, and sometimes systems will record over itself, and so we started that process very, very early."

As students head home for the holidays, the chief promised that officers "will continue to keep up this pace" in the investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.

ABC News' Nicholas Cirone contributed to this report.

Comments / 117

Amber LaCoursiere
3d ago

check the guy who sliced 4 people up at the casino in Washington.. he drives a Honda sonata and it looks like the car they are looking for!!! He is in jail but has the same kinda knife that was used in Idaho 🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply(6)
20
Sandy Bispo
3d ago

I really hope the police have more info than what is being reported? someone knows something but maybe scared to come forward. I go deeper into that party. will my prayers go out to the family and friends and even the community. there's a lot of secrets in this town.

Reply(1)
9
Larry Major
2d ago

Advice for college kids don't make your apartment a party place just allowing any one in because there are predators among us 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀☠️☠️☠️☠️🥒👹👹👹🐍🐍🐍

Reply
8
 

The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
ABC News

ABC News

