keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from impact transfer
The UNC football program has added some talent via the transfer portal, as an impact offensive lineman has committed to the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news on Sunday, as a top impact offensive lineman transfer has announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
North Carolina lands pair of transfers for 2023
After hosting official visitors from the transfer portal over the past two weeks, North Carolina gained the commitment of two portal entrants on Sunday. Coastal Carolina center Willie Lampkin and East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie both announced their decision to transfer to Chapel Hill, providing depth on both sides of the ball.
Ben L. Smith hires former Chambers AD Montis Lash as next head football coach
Greensboro, N.C. — Ben L. Smith announced that it has hired former Chambers athletic director and offensive coordinator Montis Lash as its next head football coach. Lash is an alumni of Smith, as are his parents, sister, and daughter. Lash was announced as the next head coach in a ceremony in the school's media center on Thursday.
ncataggies.com
Aggies Lose to Old Conference Rival, Norfolk
LAS VEGAS – North Carolina A&T's 3-point shooting almost made the difference Sunday afternoon during the final day of the Chris Paul Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge at MGM Grand Garden Arena. But the Aggies offense did not execute on their last possession as the Norfolk State Spartans beat A&T 70-66 in men's basketball non-conference action.
Carolina Panthers settle failed practice site for $100M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million Friday over Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s failed plan to build a practice facility for his NFL team in South Carolina. The deal will turn the land and the incomplete steel shell of...
TODAY AT NOON: Watch Jackson State, NC Central in Celebration Bowl only on Channel 2
A HBCU national champion will be crowned during the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday as the college football bowl season kicks into high gear. The game will feature champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic and Southwestern Athletic conferences. The Jackson State Tigers (12-0) will go head-to-head with the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2).
golfcourseindustry.com
Digging with purpose in Durham
A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
Chris Paul and Greenwood Join Forces To Provide Gifts For Winston-Salem State University Fall 2022 Graduates
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard and 11-Time NBA All-Star, today announces his graduation from Winston-Salem State University and a gift of career advancement and financial literacy for each of his fellow graduating classmates. The gift is powered by Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Each graduate will receive a Greenwood Elevate membership for one year and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit for a total value of $2,500 per graduate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005082/en/ Left to Right: Paul Judge, Ryan Glover, Chris Paul, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Andrew J. Young (Photo: Business Wire)
NC A&T State University to perform in HBCU band showcase
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s funny how your life can take an unexpected direction. Since at least kindergarten, Thomas Warner, Jr. was determined to be an architect. He ven had a full scholarship to college to study architecture, but you’ll find him in front of the North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold […]
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Celebration Bowl Presser: Deion spills why he’s really leaving Jackson State
After JSU coach Deion Sanders’ pre-Celebration Bowl press conference, Messenger Minute Host Angela Jones talks with Black College Sports Page Publisher Lut Williams. North Carolina Central and Jackson State prepare to go head-to-head in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at 12 PM EST, in Atlanta.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on […]
Janet Jackson announces concert dates for Carolinas, Georgia
A music icon announced concert dates for the Carolinas and Georgia.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
Three Carolina housing markets named among top 10 to watch in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Three metros in the Carolinas have earned a spot on the National Association of Realtors’ annual list of the 10 real estate markets to watch in the upcoming year and beyond. In fact, all 10 real estate markets on the list are found in the South. Charlotte, however, is not among them.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced Assistant Chief John Thompson as new police chief. Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served...
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
