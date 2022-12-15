ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands commitment from impact transfer

The UNC football program has added some talent via the transfer portal, as an impact offensive lineman has committed to the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news on Sunday, as a top impact offensive lineman transfer has announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

North Carolina lands pair of transfers for 2023

After hosting official visitors from the transfer portal over the past two weeks, North Carolina gained the commitment of two portal entrants on Sunday. Coastal Carolina center Willie Lampkin and East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie both announced their decision to transfer to Chapel Hill, providing depth on both sides of the ball.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ncataggies.com

Aggies Lose to Old Conference Rival, Norfolk

LAS VEGAS – North Carolina A&T's 3-point shooting almost made the difference Sunday afternoon during the final day of the Chris Paul Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge at MGM Grand Garden Arena. But the Aggies offense did not execute on their last possession as the Norfolk State Spartans beat A&T 70-66 in men's basketball non-conference action.
NORFOLK, VA
golfcourseindustry.com

Digging with purpose in Durham

A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
SALEM, MA
The Associated Press

Chris Paul and Greenwood Join Forces To Provide Gifts For Winston-Salem State University Fall 2022 Graduates

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard and 11-Time NBA All-Star, today announces his graduation from Winston-Salem State University and a gift of career advancement and financial literacy for each of his fellow graduating classmates. The gift is powered by Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Each graduate will receive a Greenwood Elevate membership for one year and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit for a total value of $2,500 per graduate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005082/en/ Left to Right: Paul Judge, Ryan Glover, Chris Paul, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Andrew J. Young (Photo: Business Wire)
SALEM, MA
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University to perform in HBCU band showcase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s funny how your life can take an unexpected direction.   Since at least kindergarten, Thomas Warner, Jr. was determined to be an architect. He ven had a full scholarship to college to study architecture, but you’ll find him in front of the North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold […]
GREENSBORO, NC
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Celebration Bowl Presser: Deion spills why he’s really leaving Jackson State

After JSU coach Deion Sanders’ pre-Celebration Bowl press conference, Messenger Minute Host Angela Jones talks with Black College Sports Page Publisher Lut Williams. North Carolina Central and Jackson State prepare to go head-to-head in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at 12 PM EST, in Atlanta.
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced Assistant Chief John Thompson as new police chief. Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served...
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year

Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
