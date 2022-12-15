ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

3-generation family needs help, grandma in hospice care

By Nicole Napuunoa
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is going through a particularly difficult time, as the grandmother has started receiving hospice care.

It is a three generation family of grandmother, her daughter and her granddaughter.

Grandma was working full-time and was the guardian of her granddaughter when mom was serving in the Army.

Grandma and granddaughter, now 11, would go to the beach on the weekend and she’d taker her to after school lessons, creating a deep and beautiful bond.

But just recently, grandma was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma–cancer. She’s had severe complications and hospitalizations, pus now hospice care.

Thankfully, mom is home, and now cares for both her daughter and her mother. As you can imagine, they are all suffering.

Her granddaughter would love to get back to surfing since that stopped when grandma was diagnosed. She could use a new rash guard, wax for her board and sunscreen.

Mom and grandma could use gas cards.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family have a brighter holiday season.

If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.Com, click on local, then Laulima and look for ‘ohana code H2258. Thank you.

