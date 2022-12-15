San Bruno woman facing attempted murder charge for kidnapping

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A 47-year-old woman kidnapped a man in San Francisco and strangled him inside a San Bruno home, according to police.

The kidnapping and murder attempt set off a 12-hour police standoff at the San Bruno house on Portola Way on December 13, investigators said.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about a man in distress at 1 a.m. The woman allegedly attacked and strangled the man during an argument, police said.

The victim was eventually able to flee from the residence and found help at a nearby residence.

When San Bruno Police Department officers arrived at the house on Portola Way, the woman barricaded herself inside.

“Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, a 47-year-old female from San Bruno, for well over 12-hours for a peaceful surrender,” SBPD wrote.

With the help of Crisis Negotiators from South San Francisco Police Department, the woman surrendered and was taken into custody.

The woman was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

Police declined to release the woman’s name and mugshot Thursday.

Some nearby residents were alarmed by a large police presence in their neighborhood during the standoff. SBPD wrote, “You may have noticed large police presence in the area of De Soto Way and Portola Way during the morning. We understand that this incident raised a lot of concerns for residents in the area, but this incident was an isolated incident.”

Sgt. Scott Smithmatungol said the incident was deemed “isolated” because the assailant and victim knew each other. “Both parties involved know each other and it stemmed from a disagreement,” Smithmatungol said.

