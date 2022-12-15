ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette Police say school threats won’t be tolerated

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vsOb_0jjxbLjy00

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – For two days in a row police respond to Bay Minette Middle School for an active shooter threat.

“The adrenaline rush is there. There’s a lot of concern,” said Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert. Wednesday’s call to 911 was different from the day before, though.

“We believe the call Tuesday originated from another country,” he explained.

Dispatch received a call this time from inside the school alerting officers a shooter was on campus. Police rushed to the scene quickly. Bay Minette Middle School placed on lockdown while officers searched classrooms and offices for any threat.

Crash victims ID’d, town rallies in support of mail carrier killed on U.S. Highway 98

“We recognized right off the bat that the number used was a local number and we were able to obtain that information and actually find out who the phone was registered to and who had the phone activated,” said Tolbert.

Technology gave police an exact location on campus where the call was placed. Two students are now in custody, facing serious charges for the hoax.

“The charge is making a terroristic threat and that’s a felony charge. I believe it’s a class C felony. Anything that you do today follows you the rest of your life. There is no eraser to erase it,” he continued.

Chief Tolbert says the threats have kept his officers busy, with the number one priority of making sure students and staff are safe. This week he’s sending a strong message to students and warning parents that if you make a threat against a school it won’t be tolerated.

“If we can prove that someone did this they are going to be arrested and they’re going to be charged accordingly and we’re going to follow it through the court system to a successful prosecution,” said Chief Tolbert.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Home invasion and shooting make for a violent weekend of crime in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was Friday night when MPD officials responded to a burglary report on the 2000-block of Dukes Avenue near University Hospital. Once they arrived, it was reported to officers that 3 men-unknown to the residents- entered their home armed with guns. The subjects allegedly assaulted one...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police investigating burglary on Dukes Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 16. According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue in reference to a burglary call. Police said three unknown male subjects forced entry into the residence with firearms and assaulted one victim and...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Homicide investigation underway in Citronelle: Police

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide that happened Thursday morning. Officers were called to Smith Road off Odom Road at around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a body found. Police said the victim was a white male in his 20’s or early 30’s. CPD […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more. They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Investigators still seeking clues after body found in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for clues after a man’s body was found Thursday morning in Citronelle. According to Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean, the body of a man believed to be in his early 30s was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near Smith and Odom roads.
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting investigation underway in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frisco City Police said they are investigation a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Omar West. Police did not say where the shooting happened. WKRG News 5 learned one victim was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. There is no more information available at the time as […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Family mourns man found dead after fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members are grieving the loss of a man killed in a fire early Saturday morning. 72-year-old Charles Standberry was found dead in his home after a fire this weekend. Family members want to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else. “A good-hearted person, we all loved him and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy