Read full article on original website
Related
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
50 Cent is currently in development with Starz to create a new scripted British boxing drama called "Fightland."
Daily Beast
How ‘1899’ Saved Netflix’s Very Bad Year in TV
At the Primetime Emmys in September, Netflix’s 2021 smash-hit Squid Game made history when it took home the lead actor and directing drama prizes. In their respective categories, both Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first-ever Asian winners, native Korean winners, and first winners for a non-English language series. That meant Netflix finally had something to celebrate in a year defined by backlash stemming from cancellations, layoffs, and bad reviews for its biggest shows—not to mention hemorrhaging subscriber numbers.
Daily Beast
The Best Movies of 2022: From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’
Given the impressive box-office receipts earned by Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, one might infer that—nearly three years after the arrival of COVID-19—the movies are back!. Diagnosing the state of the industry, however, isn’t quite so easy, since studios continue...
Power Book II: Ghost Sets Season 3 Premiere — Watch First Footage
“Are you with me or against me?” Monet asks in a new teaser trailer for Power Book II: Ghost‘s Season 3. And if we know anything, we know this: Whoever she’s talking to should choose wisely. The Power spinoff’s third season will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. And a sneak peek at the Starz drama’s new footage seems to indicate that Mary J. Blige’s not-afraid-to-kill Monet isn’t the only one at a crossroads in the upcoming episodes. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know who I can trust,” Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq laments as we...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Daily Beast
James Cameron Flips Fans the Bird After ‘Avatar’ Screening
James Cameron flipped the bird at a horde of fans seeking autographs outside a special Beverly Hills screening of his recently released film, Avatar: The Way Of Water Saturday. He directed the obscene gesture at a crowd after blatantly ignoring their attempts for attention—which quickly turned their adulation into jeers. After stepping into a waiting SUV outside the building, Cameron rolled down the window slightly and thrust his middle finger out of the slit, causing a chorus of boos—and one attendee to shout “F*** Avatar!” according to video obtained by TMZ.
‘Y’all Idols Be Lost’: Romeo Calls Out His Dad Master P After Tribute Post To DJ tWitch
Romeo accused Master P of avoiding his daughter Tytyana Miller's substance abuse and mental health struggles before her death.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Joins ‘Power’ Star Joseph Sikora In New Horror Film ‘Fear’
T.I. has teamed up with Power actor Joseph Sikora to star in a new mind-bending horror movie — check out the trailer for Fear below. Fear follows a group of friends who get together for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest is forced to face their own worst fear due to a powerful force inside the hotel.
Daily Beast
‘George & Tammy’: How Michael Shannon Became the Best-Dressed Man in Television
“I got it all picked out. I gotta look nice for the baby,” George Jones (Michael Shannon) says as he scrambles to find the right tie to go with his avocado-green striped button-down. Considering his wife, Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain), has just gone into labor, it is easy to understand why she doesn’t share George’s panic at this fashion emergency.
Comments / 0