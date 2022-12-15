“Are you with me or against me?” Monet asks in a new teaser trailer for Power Book II: Ghost‘s Season 3. And if we know anything, we know this: Whoever she’s talking to should choose wisely. The Power spinoff’s third season will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. And a sneak peek at the Starz drama’s new footage seems to indicate that Mary J. Blige’s not-afraid-to-kill Monet isn’t the only one at a crossroads in the upcoming episodes. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know who I can trust,” Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq laments as we...

3 DAYS AGO