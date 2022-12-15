ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

How ‘1899’ Saved Netflix’s Very Bad Year in TV

At the Primetime Emmys in September, Netflix’s 2021 smash-hit Squid Game made history when it took home the lead actor and directing drama prizes. In their respective categories, both Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first-ever Asian winners, native Korean winners, and first winners for a non-English language series. That meant Netflix finally had something to celebrate in a year defined by backlash stemming from cancellations, layoffs, and bad reviews for its biggest shows—not to mention hemorrhaging subscriber numbers.
Daily Beast

The Best Movies of 2022: From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

Given the impressive box-office receipts earned by Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, one might infer that—nearly three years after the arrival of COVID-19—the movies are back!. Diagnosing the state of the industry, however, isn’t quite so easy, since studios continue...
TVLine

Power Book II: Ghost Sets Season 3 Premiere — Watch First Footage

“Are you with me or against me?” Monet asks in a new teaser trailer for Power Book II: Ghost‘s Season 3. And if we know anything, we know this: Whoever she’s talking to should choose wisely. The Power spinoff’s third season will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. And a sneak peek at the Starz drama’s new footage seems to indicate that Mary J. Blige’s not-afraid-to-kill Monet isn’t the only one at a crossroads in the upcoming episodes. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know who I can trust,” Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq laments as we...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Daily Beast

James Cameron Flips Fans the Bird After ‘Avatar’ Screening

James Cameron flipped the bird at a horde of fans seeking autographs outside a special Beverly Hills screening of his recently released film, Avatar: The Way Of Water Saturday. He directed the obscene gesture at a crowd after blatantly ignoring their attempts for attention—which quickly turned their adulation into jeers. After stepping into a waiting SUV outside the building, Cameron rolled down the window slightly and thrust his middle finger out of the slit, causing a chorus of boos—and one attendee to shout “F*** Avatar!” according to video obtained by TMZ.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Joins ‘Power’ Star Joseph Sikora In New Horror Film ‘Fear’

T.I. has teamed up with Power actor Joseph Sikora to star in a new mind-bending horror movie — check out the trailer for Fear below. Fear follows a group of friends who get together for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest is forced to face their own worst fear due to a powerful force inside the hotel.
Daily Beast

‘George & Tammy’: How Michael Shannon Became the Best-Dressed Man in Television

“I got it all picked out. I gotta look nice for the baby,” George Jones (Michael Shannon) says as he scrambles to find the right tie to go with his avocado-green striped button-down. Considering his wife, Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain), has just gone into labor, it is easy to understand why she doesn’t share George’s panic at this fashion emergency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy