Related
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Carscoops
Driven: Supercharged Theon Design 911 Is A New Take On And Old Favorite
Want to really understand Theon Design and what makes its restomod Porsche 911s stand out in a sea of restomod 911s? Open the frunk. I know, the cargo bay seems a weird place to start when discussing a $600k (£500k) Porsche whose unusual supercharged flat-six is clearly its most obvious talking point. But to see inside the beautifully finished frunk with its embossed leather panels and leather-wrapped RS strut-brace is to see and appreciate just how much effort and care goes into making one of these radically re-made 964-generation 911s.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Carscoops
Lucky Number Seven: Dealer Brings Together Seven Generations Of The BMW 7-Series
Holidays are all about coming together with your family and Automobile Bavaria Băneasa has done that in spectacular fashion as the Romanian dealership brought together seven generations of the BMW 7-Series. While the event was designed to celebrate the launch of the new i7, the electric luxury sedan had...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Charging an electric car isn't as simple as pumping gas. Here's what to know.
There are three different types of EV chargers, with varying speeds from overnight to just a few minutes. Knowing which to look for is important.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
MotorTrend Magazine
Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak
Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
Carscoops
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
Top Speed
Check Out The World's First Motorcycle To Breach 150-MPH!
Kawasaki is home to some truly impressive motorcycles across all domains. But when it comes to its sportbikes, the GPz900R from the 1980s is easily one of the most iconic models. It was the first Kawasaki to bear the Ninja tag, kickstarting the lineup that’s now the namesake of epic motorcycles like the supercharged Ninja H2. More importantly, it was the world’s fastest motorcycle at the time that fired warning shots at Kawasaki rivals.
Did This Mint 1985 Chrysler Daytona Get Accidentally Parted Out at a Salvage Yard?
U Pull & Pay Pittsburgh FBA salvage yard listed an insanely clean Rad-era car for parts. Then the internet offered to buy it outright.
Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’
The word “car” is so short and simple, but it has a long and complex history. Take a deep dive to learn about its origins. The post Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Noted Car Designer Frank Stephenson Has Created His First-Ever Watch
More usually associated with the design of vehicles at Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Mini, and Fiat than anything else, Frank Stephenson has taken a step outside his comfort zone to create a new, limited edition series of watches. “It’s the age-old adage ‘car people are watch people’, so it was a...
Carscoops
Hennessey’s 1,000 HP C7 Corvette ZR1 Means Business, Serious Business
Chevrolet is hard at work developing a new ZR1-badged variant of the C8 Corvette but as it isn’t set to hit the market until 2024 at the earliest. If you’re in a hurry, then Hennessey Performance has a C7-based ZR1 offering levels of performance that even the C8 is unlikely to match.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
The End of Foglights (or Fog Lamps) Is Here
Fog lights will soon be dead, here's why. The post The End of Foglights (or Fog Lamps) Is Here appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
