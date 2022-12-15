Read full article on original website
Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundations Hosts Toy Giveaway
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Red Wolves gave back to the community today. Over 100 families from the area were provided with gifts inside the executive Club at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. These gifts were provided by the Red Wolves Foundation. Caroline McWhorter, the President of the...
Wreaths Placed at Wreaths Across Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Thousands descended on the Chattanooga National Cemetery Saturday to honor those who have sacrificed for our country. Saturday was Wreaths Across Chattanooga Day. This is a part of Wreaths Across America. The program honors the veterans laid to rest by placing Christmas wreaths for the holiday season.
St. Elmo Celebrates Stroll and Luminaira Festival
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The residents of St. Elmo came out Saturday night in a celebration of their neighborhood. The Second Annual St. Elmo Stroll and Luminaria Festival was held in the neighborhood. Folks came out to enjoy a holiday market, live music, and great food and drinks. The event benefited...
Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
Long John Silver’s in Kimball Destroyed in Fire
KIMBALL, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fast food restaurant in Kimball in Marion County was destroyed Sunday morning in a fire. The Long John Silvers Fast Food Restaurant located off exit 152 of I-24 in Marion County is a complete loss after a grease fire spread out of control. Three different units...
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
Pedestrian Struck on 3rd Street Friday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car Friday night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck. They found a man lying in...
“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
GPS loses narrowly in a defensive 33-31 game
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- GPS girls started slow offensively in an early noon game on Saturday against Pope John Paul II. In a low scoring defensive affair GPS was able close the gap but weren’t able to get all the way back in a 33-31 defeat.
Mayor Wamp excited for proposed new Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A brand-new 96-million-dollar Tyner Academy may be on the way. The Hamilton County Commission will vote on the project next week. To say the mayor is excited about this project is a vast understatement. If approved, he says the new Tyner Academy will set an “all-new...
historic day for Jake Stephens ends in Mocs defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Stephens had 32 points and 20 rebounds in Sunday’s game against Belmont. The first time in Moc’s history where a player had 20 boards and at least 30 points. However, missed free throws and 18 turnovers came back to haunt UTC as the Moc’s fell...
Cleveland man arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrants
Police in Collegedale recently arrested a Cleveland man on a laundry list of charges. 51-year-old William Duncan is facing several drug charges, among others. Collegedale police say they stopped a car on Lee Highway Thursday evening for what they described as an equipment violation. During the stop, police say they...
