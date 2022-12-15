ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022

Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Passenger at Atlanta airport has flight delayed 3 times trying to fly home amid arctic weather

ATLANTA — Nearly 600 delays and more than 100 cancelations happened Thursday at the world's busiest airport with winter weather pounding much of the nation. Almost 2 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the holiday weekend, creating a travel disaster for those just trying to reach their loved ones for the holidays.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta closed this weekend due to "unseasonably cold temperatures"

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations this weekend "due to unseasonably cold temperatures." Visitors will not be allowed at the zoo on both Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Guests who have purchased tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power on Dec. 22 will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will also be canceled for that day.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Warming shelters to open across Metro Atlanta, North Ga.

ATLANTA — In a response to Gov. Kemp's state of emergency declaration, several warming centers are opening their doors in anticipation of the freezing conditions. 11Alive has put together a list of warming centers that will be open this holiday weekend. Metro Atlanta. DeKalb County. Fire Station 3 at...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
92.9 WTUG

What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
ALABAMA STATE
11Alive

Artic blast leads to concerns about safely warming homes

ATLANTA — As the frigid temperatures approach Georgia, people are thinking of ways to best beat the cold. Fire officials are warning there's a wrong - and dangerous - way to do it. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an office under FEMA, there have been 2,149 home fire...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast

A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
ALABAMA STATE
11Alive

A glimpse at Delta's rebooking policy in wake of arctic blast

ATLANTA — Travel across the nation is already being affected by winter weather as many travelers scramble to change their flights before the winter storm. People at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said on Wednesday that they are glad they’re getting out ahead of the storm. Savannah Stevens was flying...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
