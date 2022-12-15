Read full article on original website
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022
Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
'We need them layering' | First responders prepare for arctic blast in Georgia
ATLANTA — While most of the country is hunkered down as an artic blast covers much of the U.S., first responders will be out braving the elements as they expect to see an increase the volume of calls. "This is very unusual for this area," explained Dekalb County Fire...
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
These popular Atlanta attractions are closed Friday due to arctic blast
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta braces for a blast of frigid weather and blustery winds set to hit the Southeast region early Friday morning, some of the metro's top attractions are closing their doors for the day as a result. Outside of attractions, the University of Georgia also decided...
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
Cotton farmers donate 12,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters across Georgia
ATLANTA — As the state braces for an arctic blast, the Georgia Cotton Commission is helping some of the most vulnerable residents stay warm. The organization of cotton farmers donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters in Georgia on Thursday. From Albany, Valdosta, Columbus, Athens, Macon and...
Passenger at Atlanta airport has flight delayed 3 times trying to fly home amid arctic weather
ATLANTA — Nearly 600 delays and more than 100 cancelations happened Thursday at the world's busiest airport with winter weather pounding much of the nation. Almost 2 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the holiday weekend, creating a travel disaster for those just trying to reach their loved ones for the holidays.
Metro Atlanta temperatures could fall in the teens this holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Temperatures in Atlanta are steadily dropping all week into the holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting below-freeing temperatures in the south for an extended period of time. When will it be the coldest?. The coldest temperatures will begin from this coming Friday to Monday, with a cold snap...
Zoo Atlanta closed this weekend due to "unseasonably cold temperatures"
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations this weekend "due to unseasonably cold temperatures." Visitors will not be allowed at the zoo on both Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Guests who have purchased tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power on Dec. 22 will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will also be canceled for that day.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Warming shelters to open across Metro Atlanta, North Ga.
ATLANTA — In a response to Gov. Kemp's state of emergency declaration, several warming centers are opening their doors in anticipation of the freezing conditions. 11Alive has put together a list of warming centers that will be open this holiday weekend. Metro Atlanta. DeKalb County. Fire Station 3 at...
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
Artic blast leads to concerns about safely warming homes
ATLANTA — As the frigid temperatures approach Georgia, people are thinking of ways to best beat the cold. Fire officials are warning there's a wrong - and dangerous - way to do it. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an office under FEMA, there have been 2,149 home fire...
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
A glimpse at Delta's rebooking policy in wake of arctic blast
ATLANTA — Travel across the nation is already being affected by winter weather as many travelers scramble to change their flights before the winter storm. People at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said on Wednesday that they are glad they’re getting out ahead of the storm. Savannah Stevens was flying...
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
