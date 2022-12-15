Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Caleb Martin (ankle) on Saturday
Miami Heat small forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic will make his seventh start this season after Caleb Martin was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Jovic to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Jovic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. James was listed probable, so this is no surprise. He'll play in full capacity on the front leg of the back-to-back set. Our models project James for 30.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (ankle) available Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
numberfire.com
PJ Washington (personal) starting Sunday for Hornets; Jalen McDaniels back to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. Jalen McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting Sunday for Washington; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal has been out since December 4 due to a hamstring strain, missing six straight games. However, to close out the week, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll start immediately, sending Corey Kispert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Smart's status is currently in question after Boston's guard was listed with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to see more more minutes against a Magic team if Smart is ruled out. Smart's current projection...
Comments / 0