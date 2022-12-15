ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Arizona man found guilty of staging car crashes to collect insurance

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona contractor has been found guilty of fraud after he staged incidents in order to collect insurance payouts. Isrrael Millan III, 40, of Yuma was found guilty last week in federal court of multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
