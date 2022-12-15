Read full article on original website
Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
Sacramento family gives away gifts, warm clothes to homeless and families in need for decades
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is giving back to those in need in Sacramento. Sunday afternoon, they passed out gifts to children and families in North Sacramento and spent the night bringing blankets and warm clothes to the homeless community. The family told ABC10 this is something they do...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
mix96sac.com
New Restaurants are Coming to Sacramento’s Airport
We are about to get some new food options when flying out of SMF airport! They are currently in the planning stages and are asking Sacramentans to share their opinions on what restaurants and what kind of food should be offered. If you have a favorite restaurant that you would...
Sacramento LGBT Community Center to host event for chosen family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will be partnering with ACE Resource Network and Number Story to host a festival Sunday, Dec. 18 to commemorate their #HolidaysAreHard campaign. Their #HolidaysAreHard campaign features a Number Story Tree that allows the community to spread messages of strength and resilience...
abc10.com
Community remembers 4 men who died in fatal Granite Bay crash
All four people killed in a crash in Granite Bay have been identified. A community memorial of flowers, candles and messages was created and continues to grow.
Maneki Sushi restaurant opening this weekend in Roseville
Maneki Sushi by Bay Boys Brewing will have its Grand Opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lounge hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to its Instagram.
'I couldn't find home': Once missing 90-year old Stockton woman wants to educate others
STOCKTON, Calif. — 90-year old Betsy Brotby is right back where she wants to be in her North Stockton home, hanging with her dogs Mya, Gracie and Nino. But, she went missing for 28 anxious hours, Sunday. "Terrifying, one word. To be driving and be lost when you know...
KCRA.com
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
DUI checkpoint in Rocklin this holiday season
(KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI and License checkpoint on Dec. 23 at an undisclosed location in the City of Rocklin. Rocklin Lieutenant Neil Costa said that it is usual practice for the location of the checkpoint to remain unknown to the public as the department does […]
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
spectrumnews1.com
13-acre site to become a safe parking space for homeless living in vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grappling with winds to cover his pickup truck from the rain, while dodging cars he could reach out and touch, is something Michael said he’s been doing since living in his car on the corner of Connie Dr. and Roseville Rd. for five years. Michael...
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire
WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fox40
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Shelter dog – Cindy Lou (A822507) Open Tuesday – Sunday Noon-5pm, Wednesday until 6pm.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash along I-80 near Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A three-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 80 turned deadly Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. east of Pittman Road, near Fairfield. A CHP spokesperson said a Tesla sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it...
Bicyclist hit and killed by driver on Power Inn Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a 54-year-old Sacramento bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car Thursday night. According to an incident report, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on southbound Power Inn Road, south of Elsie Avenue. CHP says the driver, an...
Calaveras Enterprise
New segment of Highway 4 to officially open
Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
