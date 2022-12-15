ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Former Mahoning County prosecutor named Prosecutor of the Year

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIaaD_0jjxUNSx00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year.

Gains just retired from the position on Nov. 30 after serving the county for decades.

Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association announced Thursday that Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year for “exceptional representation of the people of the state of Ohio,” the organization wrote in a news release.

Gains was recognized during a ceremony on Dec. 8.

The organization cited Gains’ long career and his four meritorious service commendations and the firefighter’s lifesaving award and that he was named Mahoning County Lawyer of the Year in 1992 along with Mary Jane Stevens.

Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022

In his work for county government, the organization highlighted Ganis’ protocol of ensuring that there were enough prosecutors in each court to lower the probability of delays. He also created a civil division that provided legal counsel to all county officials, offices and townships in the county to keep costs down by not using outside counsel.

“Gains is a student of law and an advocate for justice. His mantras ‘What does the law say?’ and
‘Follow the law’ are an inspiration to his staff and prosecutors around the state,” the organization wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
27 First News

John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Warren detective reaches new rank

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren Police detective has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Eric Laprocina was officially sworn into his new role at the Warren City Council Chambers Thursday morning. Laprocina has been with the department for more than 17 years.
WARREN, OH
explore venango

Polk Police Charge Woman for Harassing Victim Over Child Custody Agreement

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 41-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly harassing a known victim over a custody agreement. According to court documents, the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Jessica T. Borgia, of Farrell, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Tuesday, December 13.
POLK, PA
WKBN

WKBN

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy