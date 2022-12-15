ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Todd and Julie Chrisley to serve time in Florida prisons

By Tom Ingram
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbrDL_0jjxQifG00

FLORIDA ( WKRG ) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, will serve their time in Florida prisons, according to court records.

Todd Chrisley was ordered to report to FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, 2023. Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to FCI Marianna on that same date. The prisons around about a two-hour drive from each other in the Florida panhandle.

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty back in June 2022 on federal charges that included tax evasion and bank fraud. The Associated Press said prosecutors in the case claimed the Chrisleys “submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.”

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years in prison plus 16 months probation.

The Chrisleys rose to national fame with their reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which followed the affluent, Atlanta-area family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors wrote. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

ETOnline found that an October 2022 report from Buffalo News described Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola as “laid back” and more like a “camp.” FCI Tallahassee, where Julie could be going, is an all-female prison where women are allowed to participate in yoga, movie nights and some sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

