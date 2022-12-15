ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

visitraleigh.com

The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina jobless rate rises for 4th straight month

RALEIGH, N.C — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to October’s rate of 3.8%. The rate began increasing after it bottomed out at 3.4% for four consecutive months ending in July, according to agency figures. The U.S. rate remained at 3.7% in November.
cbs17

Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
thecharlotteweekly.com

NC IDEA and the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council award $750,000 to 5 HBCUs

DURHAM – NC IDEA and the leadership of the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council announced Dec. 16 the intention to award $750,000 in grants to serve the entrepreneurial ambitions of five of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “Under the leadership of the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council,...
WRAL

Global cloud provider's rapid expansion leads to new downtown Raleigh HQ

This article was written for our sponsor, RapidScale. In a trend that began before the pandemic, but exploded by necessity, an increasingly remote workforce is likely here to stay. While there are benefits, accommodating employees in different locations also has challenges. "How do you enable your employees to remain productive...
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
triad-city-beat.com

Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

