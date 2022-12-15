Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
wraltechwire.com
Another Raleigh real estate boom in 2023? Region will ‘outperform’ in 2023, economist says
RALEIGH – The National Association of REALTORS expects that the real estate market in the Raleigh metropolitan statistical area will outperform the nation in 2023. So much so that the forecast, released this week by the NAR ranks the Raleigh region as the second most likely real estate market to “outperform other metro areas in 2023.”
Thousands in person, millions online enjoy esports tournament in Raleigh
A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend. It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. Players entered the arena Sunday, but the competition is not on a field or court; Sunday's contest took place on a virtual battlefield. Landing...
DMV staffing struggles continue in North Carolina despite raises and bonuses
State transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
North Carolina jobless rate rises for 4th straight month
RALEIGH, N.C — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to October’s rate of 3.8%. The rate began increasing after it bottomed out at 3.4% for four consecutive months ending in July, according to agency figures. The U.S. rate remained at 3.7% in November.
cbs17
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
NC IDEA and the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council award $750,000 to 5 HBCUs
DURHAM – NC IDEA and the leadership of the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council announced Dec. 16 the intention to award $750,000 in grants to serve the entrepreneurial ambitions of five of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “Under the leadership of the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council,...
YAHOO!
Opinion: New year, new income tax rate for North Carolina and a few other states
North Carolinians have extra reason to celebrate the new year in a few weeks. That’s because, when the clock strikes midnight to mark the start of 2023, the Waterford Crystal ball in Times Square won't be the only thing to have dropped. So too will North Carolina’s flat income tax rate.
wraltechwire.com
Five NC HBCUs will receive $150K grant from NC IDEA to boost entrepreneurship
DURHAM – Five of North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) will receive $150,000 grants from the private foundation NC IDEA, the organization announced today. Under what Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA, called a partnership, the grant funds are a call to “expand equitable...
WRAL
Global cloud provider's rapid expansion leads to new downtown Raleigh HQ
This article was written for our sponsor, RapidScale. In a trend that began before the pandemic, but exploded by necessity, an increasingly remote workforce is likely here to stay. While there are benefits, accommodating employees in different locations also has challenges. "How do you enable your employees to remain productive...
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
triad-city-beat.com
Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WRAL
By the numbers: How North Carolina's classrooms have changed since Leandro
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was brought in...
Antisemitic sign spotted along US 1 in Moore County on first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. A sign was found hanging on the NC Highway 690 bridge over US 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic language...
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
After years of unprecedented shortages, are teachers prepared for North Carolina's ambitious education goals?
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Jackie Dickens had to take a breather. Two of...
