Potsdam man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine. Clough was charged...
Police investigating fatal Wynantskill housefire
The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigation are jointly investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Sunday in Wynantskill, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol.
Albany man arrested for allegedly stealing U-Haul truck
An Albany man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck. Zaire Daniels, 26, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store
Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Two Burlington police officers taken to hospital after collision involving two cruisers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Burlington police said officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence call. One cruiser was driving on...
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.The crash took place in Orange County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. S…
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
Another crack dealer busted by drug task force
BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal early morning fire under investigation
Police say that an early morning house fire in North Greenbush claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning at 17 Bellemeade Street in Wynantskill when the residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke.
Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-six-year-old Raymond White was arrested on December 2, 2022, after an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. White was taken into custody after the task force executed a search warrant at a Weed Street location and found the suspect to be in possession of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of cash.
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
