Lake Placid, NY

informnny.com

Potsdam man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine. Clough was charged...
CANTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY
Daily Voice

I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

This story has been updated.A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.The crash took place in Orange County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. S…
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center

WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
WATERBURY, VT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another crack dealer busted by drug task force

BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
BEACON, NY
WNYT

Fatal early morning fire under investigation

Police say that an early morning house fire in North Greenbush claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning at 17 Bellemeade Street in Wynantskill when the residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-six-year-old Raymond White was arrested on December 2, 2022, after an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. White was taken into custody after the task force executed a search warrant at a Weed Street location and found the suspect to be in possession of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of cash.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

