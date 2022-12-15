Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Women’s Champions League – as it happened

10.20pm GMT

Well thank you so much for joining me this evening! It was a far from perfect match for Arsenal but they will be happy to secure European knock-put football and Lyon survive for another week. For all the action take a read of Suzy Wrack’s report below. Join me back here tomorrow for Chelsea’s trip to Vllaznia, the last time the two clubs met the Blues destroyed their opponent 8-0. Have a good evening all and stay warm!

10.19pm GMT

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has been asked about Miedema’s injury at the press conference. He said of his striker’s injury: “I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to her or the doctor. Right now I am very concerned of course. But we had to stay focused during the game. I’m sorry I don’t have any update at all on that situation.”

10.15pm GMT

Here’s the only goal of the game :

10.10pm GMT

Arsenal have qualified for the knock-out rounds though and they will have to beat Zurich next week in order to top their group. If they do manage to beat Zurich, it does not matter what happens in Lyon’s match against Juventus – Arsenal would be top.

10.05pm GMT

The main takeaway from this match for many fans and even Arsenal themselves will be star striker Vivianne Miedema’s injury. The seriousness of that has not been confirmed but the Netherlands international went down holding her knee and had to be stretchered off in tears. Miedema has been in fine form after taking a break from the game in November, scoring four goals in four appearances but her evening was cut short.

Vivianne Miedema Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images

10.00pm GMT

A huge result in the other 8pm kick-off for Barcelona who defeated Benfica 6-2! Barca were leading 2-0 at half-time so it was a real goal frenzy in the second 45!

9.58pm GMT

Full-time: Arsenal 0-1 Lyon

Arsenal are through to the Champions League quarter-finals despite a 1-0 loss to Lyon. The defending champions' claiming three points has kept their title hopes on track as they face Juventus next week to decide who joins Arsenal in the knock-out stage from Group C.

9.56pm GMT

90 + 3 min : Henry is down after a collision. While the player is down Lyon make another change as Cascarino comes off by Becho. Henry is okay to continue here.

9.56pm GMT

90 + 2 min : The corner comes to nothing but Arsenal win a free kick on the edge of the box. Catley takes it and Souza heads it in front of post but Renard clears. There’s three minutes added.

9.54pm GMT

90 min : Walti does well to get the ball from Cayman to give Arsenal one of their last chances to equalise. Cayman cuts out a cross to concede a corner. Maanum takes it, it’s initially headed away but it finds Hurtig whose shot is almost over the line. Endler sees it out and there’s another corner.

9.51pm GMT

88 min : Egurrola has a long range shot but it sails over the bar. the attendance in the Emirates is over 7,000, impressive for an absolutely freezing Emirates stadium!

9.49pm GMT

86 min : McCabe is handed a yellow card for a foul on Morroni, the Lyon star remained down but she is okay to continue. Arsenal must be reading my blog as they make a change with McCabe off for Hurtig. Also correcting myself, even if Arsenal lose here they do secure a quarter-final spot but they just won’t know if they top the group. Apologies for that.

9.47pm GMT

84 min : Arsenal have only made one substitution all game and it was forced as Miedema was injured with Souza on for her. It could be damage control as they don’t want more injury worries but it seems strange to leave the likes of Jordan Nobbs on the bench when you need an equaliser. the hosts are coming forward but Horan did enough to deal with it.

9.46pm GMT

82 min : More attacking chances for Arsenal but nothing is coming off now, the first half had limited chances for the hosts but they looked more likely to score. Lyon still in possession with the clock ticking.

9.44pm GMT

80 min : Catley is wrestled off the ball in the area as Arsenal look to equalise. Foord gets it back in but Horan clears. There’s another change for Lyon as Bacha is off for Cayman.

9.42pm GMT

79 min : Lyon’s experience is shining with how they are seeing this game out. Eight Champions League trophies and knowing exactly what to do to create attack but have blistering defence. A completely different team from the one Arsenal destroyed 5-1 earlier this season.

9.40pm GMT

76 min : Arsenal are being patient on the ball to build here, a good ball is threaded to Maanum but she is ruled offside. But Lyon are right back into it, Cascarino puts in a good cross but Zinsberger repels the chance. The ball is loose but no one is there and the keeper eventually gathers.

9.38pm GMT

74 min : Lyon do well to work the ball around the box but Foord does well to draw a foul to get possession back. Lyon are pressing well and it is taking a long time for Arsenal to create anything. They remain with their keeper, a frustrating evening for the hosts.

9.35pm GMT

72 min : Arsenal are trying to find a way back into this match but it is slowly slipping away from them here. Lyon are pulling all the strings, Bacha’s latest cross is snuffed out but only just.

Arsenal's Laura Wienroither is tackled by Perle Morroni. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

9.33pm GMT

70 min : Sombath’s cross is cleared by Wienroither, Bacha then tries to get the ball back in but it smacks Wienroither. She is down here but I think she is just winded. Should be okay to continue. She is back on her feet, thankfully.

9.31pm GMT

67 min : McCabe gives away a free kick with a foul on Horan. Bacha takes the kick, Henry’s header goes wide and Arsenal clear their lines.

9.29pm GMT

65 min : Bacha crosses in but Walti blocks, Lyon are slicing through the Arsenal defence like hot butter in midfield but then they are a wall in the box.

9.27pm GMT

63 min : Bacha crosses the ball in but there’s too much on it and Arsenal have another goal kick. Lyon will want a convincing win here to make it more likely for them to go through with the group stage concluding next week. Arsenal are looking to spoil the party though but their final passes just aren’t sticking.

9.25pm GMT

61 min : Le Sommer’s latest shot is blocked by Williamson but it is given as a goal kick not a corner. Lyon aren’t happy about the call but they have all the momentum at the moment.

9.23pm GMT

59 min : There’s a frantic nature to this at the moment. Arsenal are good going forward, Maanum’s header not on target most recently, but as soon as Lyon go forward the Gunners are scrambling.

9.21pm GMT

57 min : Egurrola heads away Arsenal’s latest attempt to get the ball in the box. Lyon counter and Zinsberger makes a great save as Le Sommer makes immediate impact.

9.19pm GMT

55 min : Blackstenius gets in a great position but her shot is blocked. Lyon run it back up the other end but the chance is shut down and now we’re back with Endler. End-to-end, utterly breathless, what a contest! Foord makes a great run and she crosses it in but there’s no one in the box. Lyon make a change at Malard is off for Le Sommer.

9.17pm GMT

53 min : Catley wins the battle this time as she cuts a chance heading to Cascarino. The Arsenal player has had a great game so far. Souza wins the ball back after a foul from Malard but Lyon are soon back in control.

9.15pm GMT

51 min : Arsenal have had a good spell of possession but this time Catley has it wrestled off her by Cascarino. Wienroither does well to get it back from Morroni but they can’t quite get the final shot away. Lyon shut it down and Arsenal are forced to wait for their opener.

9.13pm GMT

49 min : Bacha had a high press and Arsenal were forced to run the ball back to their keeper. Lyon now in possession and they just look like the complete team at the moment, it is early in this second half though. It is like the hear me giving Lyon a compliment as Arsenal immediately hit them with some good attacking play, McCabe’s shot easy for Endler to deal with.

9.11pm GMT

47 min : Lyon have taken their momentum into this half as they dominate the early exchanges. Foord cuts out a pass though and Arsenal have their first attack of the second 45.

9.09pm GMT

Back underway! Arsenal 0-1 Lyon

If the scoreline remains as it is Arsenal will have to wait until next week in order to secure their quarter-final spot. These three points will be valuable to Lyon who are in a battle with Juventus for the other spot now Zurich cannot qualify. All Arsenal need to do is draw this match. Arsenal’s only change at the break is Souza coming on for Miedema. Lyon has also brought on Henry for Van de Donk.

9.05pm GMT

In the other 8pm kick-off Barcelona are 2-0 up over Benfica thanks to Paredes and Pina.

9.02pm GMT

Lyon’s Van de Donk faced media before heading to the changing room and she took the time to have a word on former teammate Vivianne Miedema, she said: “You don’t wish that on anyone and it doesn’t look good. My thoughts are with her.”

8.58pm GMT

Here’s the goal, some in commentary saying Malard is offside. Have a look and let me know your thoughts:

8.54pm GMT

Half-time: Arsenal 0-1 Lyon

Arsenal had been the better side until an own goal by Maanum right before the break. The headline of this match so far being Miedema’s injury though.

8.53pm GMT

45 + 7 min : Miedema is in visible pain as she is put on the stretcher and she is taken off the pitch to a standing ovation. Miedema is crying, such a horrible, horrible sight. Beth Mead is pitch side to comfort her teammate and partner.

Vivianne Miedema is stretchered off. Photograph: David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

8.51pm GMT

45 + 5 min : The stretcher is being brought on for Miedema, this is horrible to see. The striker hasn’t moved since she went down. They have just shown a replay and she has done this by stretching for the ball, a lot of talk in the commentary box around whether this is an ACL. Let’s hope it isn’t. It would be such a shame.

8.49pm GMT

45 + 3 min : Wow, McCabe and Van de Donk exchange some words after a foul but there’s a free kick for Lyon. Arsenal don’t defend it well at all. Van de Donk gets a head to it and Malard looked to have scored it but it’s been given as a Maanum own goal! Such an error at the end of a good half. A HUGE concern here as Miedema is down and everyone is crowding her, let’s hope it isn’t another long-term injury concern for Arsenal.

8.47pm GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Lyon (Maanum OG, 45 + 1')

There it is.

Lyon take the lead just before half time. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

8.46pm GMT

45 min : Egurrola looks in pain after a collision with McCabe. She is back on her feet and will carry on, it’s been a brutal first half. Morroni puts in a great ball but Cascarino’s shot is blocked by Catley and the chance is gone. The corner is given but Wienroither cuts out the chance at its source. There will be three minutes added.

8.44pm GMT

43 min : Foord tries to find McCabe on the edge of the box but her pass is cut out. Arsenal are back in the box quickly, it pinballs around and it’s eventually headed out for a corner. Catley takes the kick but Renard heads away the danger.

8.42pm GMT

41 min : Morroni is currently down and has asked for some treatment. It looks like a leg issue, she is limping but I think she is okay to continue here. Play gets back underway.

8.40pm GMT

39 min : Possession is exchanging hands quickly but Arsenal create the chance. McCabe crosses in and Foord is just inches away from slotting it home. They are getting closer. Lyon try to counter but Wienroither cuts out a cross from Bacha, Arsenal have been the better side but are yet to reap any reward.

Caitlin Foord comes close to breaking the deadlock. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/REX/Shutterstock

8.38pm GMT

37 min : Van de Donk wins a good ball from McCabe but Arsenal quickly win it back. You can hear the jeers from Eidevall as it looks as though Horan fouls Blackstenius but the referee plays on.

8.35pm GMT

35 min : Arsenal have a free kick on halfway as Damaris fouls. Wubben-Moy takes it short and the hosts will have to build from deep. They get the ball into a good position but Lyon are shutting down the chances really well. But here come Arsenal! Miedema looks to cross when she should have had a shot and the chance is gone.

8.33pm GMT

32 min : Egurrola manages to clear a cross into the box and Lyon look to counter. But Arsenal quell the threat, Horan looks as though she has fouled a player but the referee says play on. Malard is down in distress here, as too is Horan – Cascarino kicks the ball out to give her teammates time to recover. Both are back on their feet and okay to continue.

8.31pm GMT

30 min : Catley is back on her feet and okay to continue the match. Arsenal again playing out the back and Zinsberger’s long ball ends in Endler’s hands.

8.28pm GMT

28 min : The referee did not stop play as Lyon went for goal but Catley was down injured and now she is receiving treatement. The goal chance was dealt with by Zinsberger, it looks at though Catley may have hit her head in the defensive play. While we wait for play to get back underway, the full-time score was 5-0 between Juventus and Zurich.

8.27pm GMT

26 min : Arsenal have slowed the game slightly and they are playing a lot of football in their own half. Cascarino steals the ball from Foord and tries to create a chance but Arsenal dispossess her in an end-to-end exchange.

8.25pm GMT

24 min : Arsenal manage to wrangle the ball into the box but Foord can’t quite get a cross in, she does win a corner though. Catley takes the corner, a change from Maanum earlier, and Wubben-Moy gets a head on it but it goes over the bar. Wienroither fouls Bacha and Lyon are back in possession but Arsenal wrestle it back. It’s quite a good fight so far.

8.23pm GMT

22 min : Van de Donk gives away a free kick for a challenge on Walti, the home side will have to build from deep if they are to create something from this. Zinsberger pings the ball upfield but Lyon quickly regain possession. They manage to get back into their box but Malard fouls Wubben-Moy.

8.21pm GMT

20 min : Wienroither looks in some pain after a clash of knees, the commentators making the point that the cold is making things hurt more. She is back on her feet quickly and she will continue. She is right into attack but a sloppy pass from her gives away possession.

8.19pm GMT

18 min : Miedema is okay to continue and play is back underway. Lyon are on the attack now.

8.18pm GMT

17 min : Miedema is down here, I didn’t see what happened so hopefully she is okay!

8.17pm GMT

16 min : Miedema pulls the trigger on a shot but it is blocked, that all started after a shaky pass from Renard. Arsenal build through the team once more and Foord crosses into the box. It is just away from McCabe who was waiting to head it home.

8.15pm GMT

14 min : A great bit of defensive work from Catley who blocks a cross from Cascarino. Bacha is then dispossessed on the edge of the box and Miedema looks to counter but Renard halts the play. Lyon comes back and Malard has a chance, it’s on target but doesn’t have enough power to worry Zinsberger.

8.13pm GMT

12 min : Lyon has come to life now as another ball comes into the box but Zinsberger confidently takes it. Arsenal are on the counter now but Blackstenius can’t quite get the ball and the visitors escape another chance.

8.11pm GMT

10 min : There seems to be a decent crowd at the Emirates for a freezing midweek match, we will find out the attendance a little later. Back to the match Catley has steered out a threatening chance from Cascarino for a corner. It’s taken too quickly and Bacha is told to take it again. She plays it short but she gets it back and pings it in, it has too much on it though and it is out of play.

8.09pm GMT

8 min : Arsenal work the ball well and Wienroither gets a ball from Blackstenius but she can’t cross it in. They do win a corner though and Maanum takes the kick. She thunders it in but it goes out of play.

8.07pm GMT

6 min : Just as I say Lyon doesn’t have a foot it they boot the door down. They work the ball really well upfield and Cascarino crosses in but Zinsberger collects. Here they come again with a long-range cross from Renard but it has too much on it to go out for a goal kick. McCabe wins a free kick in Arsenal’s half from a Morroni challenge. Arsenal are running it through the team, they are taking their time on the ball.

8.05pm GMT

4 min : Arsenal have a high press with Endler pressured with her goal kick and this time it works as they win a throw in. Wubben-Moy loses possession but it is a bright start here. Lyon are yet to get a foot in the door.

Vivianne Miedema in the thick of the early action. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/REX/Shutterstock

8.03pm GMT

2 min : Arsenal have had the lion share of possession so far but with no real threat going forward, a slow start to this one but Arsenal can be the happier.

8.01pm GMT

Kick-off! Arsenal 0-0 Lyon

Here we go! Will it be a thumping for Arsenal or can Lyon dish out home heartbreak?

7.57pm GMT

The players are coming out and we will be underway shortly! Excited for this one? I know I am. Juventus are also beating Zurich 5-0 now!

7.53pm GMT

The weather is bitter out this evening and Caitlin Foord is ready to take it on as they warm-up!

7.48pm GMT

One matches has already been played today with Bayern Munich beating Rosengard 4-0. Juventus are also currently beating Zurich 3-0. Benfica and Barcelona will kick-off at 8pm GMT and I’ll do my best to keep you up to date with those scores.

7.42pm GMT

Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor said of their match against Arsenal: “We want to show a better face than that of the first leg. It did not reflect the level of the team. Since then our performances and results have been better but we expect a difficult match. It will have to deliver a high-level match.”

7.36pm GMT

Former Arsenal player Danielle van de Donk will come up against her ex-teammates this evening but it will be the first time she plays at the Emirates Stadium. She said: “I feel good. I’m happy to have playing time but I hope to continue to improve again and again. It’s my first time at the Emirates Stadium and I’m very excited.”

7.30pm GMT

7.23pm GMT

Vivianne Miedema has been outspoken about the Ballon d’Or awards in the run up to Arsenal’s match against Lyon. “I didn’t feel appreciated as a woman footballer there,” she told the BBC’s Behind the Goals podcast. “If they want to have women involved, they have to do it in a different way. They had five or six different awards for the men’s game while the women only have one. If they want to make it equal, they have to give the same awards to men’s and women’s football.”

Vivianne Miedema Photograph: David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

7.17pm GMT

Jonas Eidevall isn’t shying away from how Arsenal need to perform this evening. He said: “Lyon have been the pioneers for the women’s game and have set the standards for all others to chase. They are the reigning European champions and we have utmost respect for their history and their team. We know it will take an incredible performance to get us the result we would like.”

7.09pm GMT

Just a point for Arsenal tonight will be enough to seal their place in the Champions League quarter-final. The club remain the only English side to win the trophy and they are keen to get their hands back on the silverware.

7.03pm GMT

Arsenal have named their starting XI for their match this evening. They have made two changes from their WSL win over Aston Villa on Sunday with Wienroither and Williamson in.

Arseanl starting XI: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley, Walti, Maanum, Miedema, McCabe, Foord, Blackstenius

Lyon have also revealed who is playing for them this evening. They have made no changes from their 1-0 league loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon starting XI: Endler, Morroni, Renard, Gilles, Sombath, Damaris, Horan, Van de Donk, Cascarino, Malard, Bacha.

7.00pm GMT

Hello and welcome back to our coverage of the Women’s Champions League and tonight we have Arsenal v Lyon. The Gunners are still top of the group and are yet to lose a match in the competition. However, Lyon are just three points behind them. A 5-0 loss to the French club this evening, although unlikely, would see the defending champions top the table.

The last time the two clubs faced was in the opening round of the competition and Arsenal inflicted Lyon’s heaviest defeat in the tournament. Losing 5-1 it lay down a firm marker of Arsenal’s intent this season.

We know this time around they will have to defeat Lyon without the likes of Beth Mead and Kim Little due to injury but Vivianne Miedema is back to her best after a break from football.

So who will be lining up this evening? The team news is here so stay tuned ahead of the 8pm GMT kick-off.