Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ mother shares major fear as Moscow police review 22,000 cars

The mother of one of four University of Idaho students murdered last month has revealed she fears the brutal crime could go unsolved.

Kristi Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death in her off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, appeared on the Today Show on Thursday and spoke of her family being “left in the dark” as her daughter’s killer remains at large.

Nearly five weeks after Kaylee was killed along with friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin , authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.

Asked if she thinks the case could go unsolved, Ms Goncalves said: “I mean, in all honesty, that is a possibility. There’s a lot of unsolved murders.

Moscow police said in a press release on Thursday that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria of a car seen near 1122 King Road the night of the killings.

Ms Goncalves demanded answers, saying she had learned about updates through media releases.

Her comments followed frenzied speculation over surveillance footage which purportedly showed a white car speeding past a Moscow gas station near the scene on the night the students were killed.