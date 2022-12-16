ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Two "White Lotus" Stars Might Be Dating, And Dang, That's So Random

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PF9li_0jjwmLhw00

Meghann Fahy was arguably THE best part of this season of The White Lotus .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Sw4a_0jjwmLhw00
HBO

I don't know anything about acting, but those 30 seconds in the last episode got me. I felt that!!

Meghann Fahy is SUCH a good actor. these 30 seconds of Daphne processing her husband’s affair (and then calculating how she’s gonna get back at him) are perfection#TheWhiteLotus

@SpencerAlthouse 03:40 AM - 12 Dec 2022

She was also the most likable character this season.

I aspire to be like Daphne. Mind your business, and keep living your best life. #WhiteLotus

@garcon_negre 06:51 PM - 12 Dec 2022

And she better be back for next season!

meghann fahy as daphne sullivan in the white lotus s2e7

@bestofmeghann 08:58 PM - 07 Dec 2022

Leo Woodall was, um, one of the most interesting characters of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwkeG_0jjwmLhw00
HBO

Not because he was bad, he was, uh, just "eccentric."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwQxl_0jjwmLhw00
HBO

It also could be the "cowabunga" tattoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTMx9_0jjwmLhw00
HBO

Anyway, it's kind of a big surprise to me that these two might be dating?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTlWP_0jjwmLhw00
HBO

There are clues all around, but mostly on Instagram, where they're both constantly leaving each other cutesy comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRL1r_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ instagram.com

There's also this picture of his finger in her mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u69z9_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ instagram.com

Go into any of their pictures and there are lots of "love yous."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N51X_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ instagram.com

They're ALWAYS commenting on each other's posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it17G_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leowoodall/?hl=en

Lots of kissy faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFA0N_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leowoodall/?hl=en

Lots of hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzH95_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leowoodall/?hl=en

It's a constant back and forth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2Tw1_0jjwmLhw00
@meghannfahy/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/meghannfahy/?hl=en

It's easy to read into these things...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZb0v_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leowoodall/?hl=en

...and people are speculating!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxxvg_0jjwmLhw00
@leowoodall/ instagram.com

So, let's cut the shit and go IG official!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apnLZ_0jjwmLhw00
HBO

