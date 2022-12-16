These Two "White Lotus" Stars Might Be Dating, And Dang, That's So Random

Related
When Has The Mandela Effect Completely Bodied Your Notion Of Time And Memory?
At least you know it's not just your memory that's shot.
10 Enchanting Behind-The-Scenes Details About How The "Beauty And The Beast" Special Came To Life
As Belle, H.E.R. (Gabi Wilson) — whose mother is Filipina-American and whose father is African American — paid direct homage to her heritage in one of the costumes she wore.
"The Recruit" Just Dropped, So Here Are Noah Centineo's Best Moments As Owen Hendricks
Babe, wake up, a new Noah Centineo character just dropped.
Jenna Ortega Debuted A New Shag Haircut, And Her "Wednesday" Costars Are Getting Rather Thirsty In The Comments
To quote Emma Myers, the actor who plays Enid: "I think maybe I um….when you um…I think…uh *gulp*….hi."
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It
Excuse me, @MichelleObama, can you please tell us who your stylist is? Because we're in desperate need of tips.
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
Gwyneth Paltrow Answered A Fan's Question On Whether Or Not She Remains Friends With Her Exes — Here's What She Said
Hey Siri, play "You've Got a Friend in Me" from the Toy Story soundtrack.
19 Christmas Tweets About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
I, for one, am NOT here for any The Muppet Christmas Carol slander. That is a holiday classic that should be part of Criterion Collection and the Library of Congress National Film Registry.
30 Memes About Christmas That'll Have You Laughing All The Way
Christmas any time of year should be acceptable. At least we have Christmas jokes, right?
JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Just Broke Up, And Here's Why...
JoJo went public with Avery back in September after splitting from Kylie Prew.
I Just Got Asked Out By My Mom's Ex-Boyfriend — I Want To Say Yes, But Should I?
"He texted me to ask me out to coffee.... I want to say yes."
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0