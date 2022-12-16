Heidi Klum Wore A Dress To The "Avatar 2" Premiere That Created The Illusion Of Moving Water

Related
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
Megan Fox Accompanies Machine Gun Kelly to Jimmy Kimmel in Extremely Distressed Denim
We're all aware that Megan Fox isn't one to shy away from showing a little skin. But the Jennifer's Body star also knows that sometimes the hottest ’fits come in oversized packages. Fox was pictured accompanying her fiancé, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—to his Jimmy Kimmel Live...
48 Super-Weird Pictures Of Celebrities In Their Past Relationships That Are Just Really Weird To See
It feels like an alternate universe where Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar dated anyone but each other...but they did.
Luciana Barroso Hit the Red Carpet With Husband Matt Damon in a Sheer Black Gown
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, who have been married for 17 years, attended the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors together in Washington, DC, on Sunday, December 4. The couple attended the event to support Damon’s friend and colleague George Clooney, who was an honoree, as well as the inspiration behind Julia Roberts’s gown.
Everyone Is Worried About Dua Lipa After Elton John Posted A Picture With Her And A Group Of Extremely Powerful Gays
Someone please check in on her.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It
Excuse me, @MichelleObama, can you please tell us who your stylist is? Because we're in desperate need of tips.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’
Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos
Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
Gwyneth Paltrow Answered A Fan's Question On Whether Or Not She Remains Friends With Her Exes — Here's What She Said
Hey Siri, play "You've Got a Friend in Me" from the Toy Story soundtrack.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
19 Christmas Tweets About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
I, for one, am NOT here for any The Muppet Christmas Carol slander. That is a holiday classic that should be part of Criterion Collection and the Library of Congress National Film Registry.
Julianne Moore Simmers In An Ultra-Plunging White Gown At The Gotham Awards—She’s Truly Ageless!
Julianne Moore turned heads at the Gotham Awards in New York City this week in a stunning white gown with a sultry low-cut neckline. The Oscar winner, 61, graced the red carpet event at Cipriani Wall Street in a Carolina Herrera dress that featured a plunging neckline, ruching fabric, and a curve-hugging fit that helped show off her tiny waist.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Zoe Saldana At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere In London
Actress Zoe Saldana attended the World Premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She left little to the imagination with this sheer black embellished gown! On the carpet she stated, ‘13 years is a lot of time but good things are worth the wait’.
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0