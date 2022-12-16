ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Heidi Klum Wore A Dress To The "Avatar 2" Premiere That Created The Illusion Of Moving Water

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwW03_0jjwmKpD00

When it comes to dressing for a theme, Heidi Klum gets it right EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vF8XO_0jjwmKpD00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Like on Monday, when she attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in a dress that literally looks like running water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLLy7_0jjwmKpD00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Let's compare — here's a fountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIxkF_0jjwmKpD00
Dmitriy83 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And here's her dress:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6zYR_0jjwmKpD00
Axelle / FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wX7St_0jjwmKpD00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Like, she nailed it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGt9t_0jjwmKpD00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

The dress was also equipped with ruffled shoulders, a high split, and a sweeping train, so that when she walked, it flowed like water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKzfS_0jjwmKpD00
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Heidi was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who matched her in a silver suit paired with black and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuLm6_0jjwmKpD00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage

"Date Nite 💙💋," Heidi captioned a video from the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4jJ2_0jjwmKpD00
Axelle / FilmMagic

And from this other IG post, it looks like they had a great time!

Instagram: @heidiklum

Avatar 2 comes out Dec. 16, if you wanna catch it yourself.

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1

America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
Us Weekly

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos

Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Zoe Saldana At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere In London

Actress Zoe Saldana attended the World Premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She left little to the imagination with this sheer black embellished gown! On the carpet she stated, ‘13 years is a lot of time but good things are worth the wait’.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy