California State

6 Must-Pack Pieces From Lilly Pulitzer for Your Winter Holiday Vacation

By Suzy Forman
 9 days ago

While we can appreciate the season’s first snowfall, a mug of hot cocoa, and a fuzzy blanket, after a few weeks of winter, we’re in desperate need of some sunshine. Luckily, the holidays are the perfect time to book your ticket somewhere warm for a winter vacay.

Whether you’re headed to the Caribbean, the California coast, or the beaches of Florida, Lilly Pulitzer is the place to shop for getaway glamour. In their new resort collection, you’ll find a suitcase full of looks for poolside days, exploring local boutiques, and sipping al fresco cocktails at sunset. See our favorite finds below.

Jaspen One-Piece Swimsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APXu6_0jjwcRpU00
Lilly Pulitzer

The most essential item for any resort vacation? A swimsuit. While you're diving into the waves and playing it cool in a cabana (piña colada optional), this plunging one-piece is sure to have you feeling your best. The statement print is a Lilly signature, while removable cups and adjustable straps make it as supportive as it is chic.

Get the Jaspen One-Piece Swimsuit for $168 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Frey Maxi Cover-Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joff6_0jjwcRpU00
Lilly Pulitzer

A fantastic swimsuit deserves a fantastic cover-up — like this flowy maxi that matches the above one-piece. It’s light and airy for those balmy tropical days, but elegant enough to go from your lounge chair to a beachside lunch.

Get the Frey Maxi Cover-Up for $198 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Bristole Straw Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5xLb_0jjwcRpU00
Lilly Pulitzer

Towel. Check. Sunscreen? Check.That book you’ve been meaning to read all year? Check. The perfect bag to hold it all? Check. A roomy tote is just right for days spent sightseeing and heading to the beach. This one will glisten in the sun thanks to its metallic straw construction, and its pineapple tassel adds a tropical twist.

Get the Bristole Straw Tote for $178 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Brialyn One-Shoulder Romper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9DjR_0jjwcRpU00
Lilly Pulitzer

Whether you're having dinner under the stars or heading out for a night on the town, this bold floral romper is sure to be a showstopper. Thanks to its skort-style bottom, it looks like a chic one-shoulder mini dress, but offers the comfort of shorts.

Get the Brialyn One-Shoulder Romper for $218 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Bridgette Wedge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6oGU_0jjwcRpU00
Lilly Pulitzer

A comfortably chic pair of shoes is a travel necessity. These wedges combine woven raffia and gold caviar leather for elevated vacation vibes. You'll seriously appreciate the ankle strap and comfy wedge heel as you explore your resort.

Get the Bridgette Wedge for $198 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Oversized Orchid Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDely_0jjwcRpU00
Lilly Pulitzer

The right accessories can take your getaway wardrobe to the next level. Intricately shaped like orchid blooms, these statement earrings will shine alongside sunny day looks and night out ensembles alike. Bonus: they come tucked inside a travel-ready printed pouch.

Get the Oversized Orchid Earrings for $48 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Looking for more? Explore more resort essentials at Lilly Pulitzer.

