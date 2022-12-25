6 Must-Pack Pieces From Lilly Pulitzer for Your Winter Holiday Vacation

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While we can appreciate the season’s first snowfall, a mug of hot cocoa, and a fuzzy blanket, after a few weeks of winter, we’re in desperate need of some sunshine. Luckily, the holidays are the perfect time to book your ticket somewhere warm for a winter vacay.

Whether you’re headed to the Caribbean, the California coast, or the beaches of Florida, Lilly Pulitzer is the place to shop for getaway glamour. In their new resort collection, you’ll find a suitcase full of looks for poolside days, exploring local boutiques, and sipping al fresco cocktails at sunset. See our favorite finds below.

Jaspen One-Piece Swimsuit

Lilly Pulitzer

The most essential item for any resort vacation? A swimsuit. While you're diving into the waves and playing it cool in a cabana (piña colada optional), this plunging one-piece is sure to have you feeling your best. The statement print is a Lilly signature, while removable cups and adjustable straps make it as supportive as it is chic.

Get the Jaspen One-Piece Swimsuit for $168 at Lilly Pulitzer.



Frey Maxi Cover-Up

Lilly Pulitzer

A fantastic swimsuit deserves a fantastic cover-up — like this flowy maxi that matches the above one-piece. It’s light and airy for those balmy tropical days, but elegant enough to go from your lounge chair to a beachside lunch.

Get the Frey Maxi Cover-Up for $198 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Bristole Straw Tote

Lilly Pulitzer

Towel. Check. Sunscreen? Check.That book you’ve been meaning to read all year? Check. The perfect bag to hold it all? Check. A roomy tote is just right for days spent sightseeing and heading to the beach. This one will glisten in the sun thanks to its metallic straw construction, and its pineapple tassel adds a tropical twist.

Get the Bristole Straw Tote for $178 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Brialyn One-Shoulder Romper

Lilly Pulitzer

Whether you're having dinner under the stars or heading out for a night on the town, this bold floral romper is sure to be a showstopper. Thanks to its skort-style bottom, it looks like a chic one-shoulder mini dress, but offers the comfort of shorts.

Get the Brialyn One-Shoulder Romper for $218 at Lilly Pulitzer.



Bridgette Wedge

Lilly Pulitzer

A comfortably chic pair of shoes is a travel necessity. These wedges combine woven raffia and gold caviar leather for elevated vacation vibes. You'll seriously appreciate the ankle strap and comfy wedge heel as you explore your resort.

Get the Bridgette Wedge for $198 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Oversized Orchid Earrings

Lilly Pulitzer

The right accessories can take your getaway wardrobe to the next level. Intricately shaped like orchid blooms, these statement earrings will shine alongside sunny day looks and night out ensembles alike. Bonus: they come tucked inside a travel-ready printed pouch.

Get the Oversized Orchid Earrings for $48 at Lilly Pulitzer.

Looking for more? Explore more resort essentials at Lilly Pulitzer.

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!