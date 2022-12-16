ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville taxi driver faces homicide charge in crash

By Ben Anderson
 3 days ago
Jose Estala

A Gainesville taxi driver was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after he crashed a van into an embankment on Nov. 30 and killed a Braselton passenger, according to authorities.

Jose Luis Estala, 67, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.

Estala, a driver for Fiesta Cab, was driving south on Highway 211 near Tanners Mill Circle and crashed into an embankment while trying to negotiate a righthand curve, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

The fatal crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Estala was “traveling too fast for wet road conditions,” the report says, and the woman was “ejected from the vehicle” upon impact.

Silvia Franco Mireles

Silvia Franco Mireles, 69, of Braselton, was “located underneath the front axle of the vehicle and was determined to have sustained fatal injuries,” the GSP report says.

Mireles was born in Xicotencatl, Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to her obituary. She was a member of Iglesia de Dios Vivo Church in Gainesville.

“She was a good member of the church and a kind woman,” said Rudy Rebollar, the pastor at Iglesia de Dios Vivo, adding that she was a member for about a year and a half. “We were not expecting to lose her that soon and our prayers are with the family.”

The report says the posted speed was 45 mph, but GSP would not say how fast Estala was driving because the crash is still under investigation.

Estala was driving a 2007 Dodge van owned by Fiesta Cab, but it is unclear from the report if he was driving for the company when the crash occurred. A Fiesta Cab manager said Estala has not shown up to work since the crash and declined to provide any other information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Estala was booked into Hall County Jail Wednesday morning and released in the afternoon on a $16,700 bail.

No attorney information was on file.

